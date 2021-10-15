Drop Site News

Michael Isikoff on Julian Assange and Monica Lewinsky
Michael Isikoff on Julian Assange and Monica Lewinsky

Oct 15, 2021

As the US continues to pursue Wikileaks founder Julian Assange’s extradition from the UK, an explosive story from Yahoo News has revealed that top officials including the then CIA Director Mike Pompeo discussed extraditing and even assassinating him. Michael Isikoff, one of the reporters on that story, joins Ryan Grim to discuss Assange’s fate as well as his recent portrayal in the FX show American Crime Story, which dramatizes his role in the revelation of the Monica Lewinsky affair.

