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George Leone's avatar
George Leone
3h

The takeaway is simple: voters can smell weakness. If a candidate won’t challenge AIPAC’s influence, they’re signaling they won’t fight corporate power, party leadership, or anyone else when it actually matters.

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Jon Notabot's avatar
Jon Notabot
3h

This is a poll the Democratic Party must take seriously. And if they wish to be taken seriously as a party, they need to take voter's concerns seriously. The loss of trust in the Democratic Party establishment is, at least in part, due to their abandonment of average peoples demands in favor of high-dollar special interests.

The Democratic Party must defeat MAGA - the undead corpse of the GOP - but **only** by realigning with the interests of regular people. Any other path to "victory" is simply rewinding the tape to the conditions that brought us to this moment in the first place.

The Democratic Party is going to have to truly **earn** a win. I'm guessing here, but AIPAC affiliation is going to be a decisive factor for many potential voters. I am one of these voters.

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