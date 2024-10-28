Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Momin's avatar
Momin
Oct 30

May God protect the people of Gaza. Its an irony the dollar that says "in God we trust" is the one funding atrocities against these children of God. Shame.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Larry King's avatar
Larry King
Oct 30

Thank you Abubaker Abed for this powerful work of journalism presenting the human side of this ongoing tragedy.

Dear Grandma Zakiah, I am sorry for the failure of myself and my country to protect you and your family, to stand up for you, or even just to care about you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Drop Site News, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture