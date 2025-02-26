Around 4 a.m. on Friday, February 21, the home of the CEO of an Oregon workers’ compensation insurance company was shot multiple times, according to a police report, with no injuries and the house sustaining “minor damage.”

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported on an internal email from SAIF CEO and President Chip Terhune confirming the shooting at his home in Lake Oswego. “At around 4 a.m., I heard what I thought were rocks thrown at my house, but discovered they were gunshots,” he reportedly wrote in the email. “An investigation is underway, and we don’t know if this was specifically targeted to me.”

Police provided Drop Site News with an image of the suspect, who is still at large. “The image below is believed to be the suspect, seen wearing all dark clothes with a possible hoodie or ski mask, and carrying a light-colored object in his hand,” the police said in a statement.

The suspect in a shooting at the home of SAIF Corporation CEO Chip Terhune on Friday, February 21, 2025. Provided by Lake Oswego Police.

The shooting comes weeks after United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot and killed in Manhattan. It is unclear whether this incident is a copycat. SAIF did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but told local news it was aware of the incident.

SAIF is a state-chartered not-for-profit and the largest workers’ compensation agency in Oregon. Terhune has been CEO of SAIF since 2021, when his base salary was $500,000. While his exact salary is not reported, he has he regularly received raises and “incentive payments” of 35-40%, according to SAIF’s annual reports. In 2024, according to calculations from the 2021 base salary, Terhune’s salary was around $562,323 and his bonus amounted to something like $216,000.

According to SAIF’s website, Terhune previously worked for Medicision, a healthcare technology company, and was chief of staff for former Oregon governor Ted Kulongoski, a Democrat.

KGW8, a local news station in Oregon, reported Monday that SAIF received threatening emails from the purported gunman ahead of the shooting.

