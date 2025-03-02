Donald Trump is a salesman of the highest order and when it comes to hype, Elon Musk can’t be discounted either. Yet framing their recent attack on the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau as a populist mission on behalf of the common man requires all of that skill and then some. It’s the job of the public, with the help of the media, to try to see through it all. To that end, I sat down for an hour for Rohit Chopra, who until recently was the director of the CFPB, and I asked him respond to the various allegations and narratives put forward to justify his dismissal and the destruction of his agency by Trump, Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and Marc Andreessen.

Chances are good that you have friends and/or family who believe Musk’s assault on the CFPB is being waged authentically on their behalf. Please forward them this email and encourage them to watch the interview with Chopra with an open mind. And then ask: Why do you truly think this man was pushed out of his job?

Watch The Interview

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israel is breaking with the ceasefire terms previously agreed to and is again using starvation as a weapon to force Hamas into a new arrangement. Unsurprisingly yet still shockingly, the Western press is framing the new dynamic as Hamas somehow walking away from the deal, when the complete opposite is happening. Trump, meanwhile, is squarely focused on Ukraine, delegating Gaza negotiations fully to envoy Steve Witkoff.

If you missed it, check out our latest podcast episode, where Jeremy Scahill and Sharif Abdel Kouddous discuss possible scenarios for the Gaza ceasefire and Sharif speaks with Hezbollah lawmaker Ibrahim al-Moussawi.

Follow us on Twitter for live updates or, better, join our semi-private discord where we’re hashing this all out in real time. It’s reserved for paying subscribers, which helps make it a much healthier space for discussion. (If you can’t afford a full subscription, just give whatever you can here and email us at contact@dropsitenews.com to get access to the Discord.)