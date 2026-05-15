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MissAnneThrope's avatar
MissAnneThrope
2h

One subheading after another demonstrates the blatant criminality of the US government. They really, truly DGAF who sees it; who knows it; and dare anyone to do anything about it. Not like it's new. I'm not that naive. But their arrogance in outright extortion and bribery would make a mob boss blush. I'm ashamed of being an American. And I hope with all my heart something, at long last, brings this rotting Empire down.

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Safir Ahmed's avatar
Safir Ahmed
2h

Regarding the 1948 naqba (catastrophe), it must be asked:

Are not the current war crimes, which have killed 72,000 Palestinians and displaced more than a million, worse than the naqba which displaced 750,000 Palestinians?

Of course, the naqba was enabled by Great Britain, France, and America -- and the current catastrophe is being enabled mostly by us.

A (rhetorical) question: Does "democracy" (which supposedly makes us exceptional), define our nation better or does militant imperialism define us better?

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