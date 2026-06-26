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Joy in HK fiFP's avatar
Joy in HK fiFP
37m

Perhaps there should be some mention that the current government in Pakistan is there because of, at least to some extent, the US interference there, and the imprisonment of Imran Khan.

In addition, one might speculate that the slight leverage Pakistan currently has in the talks between the US and Iran might derive from just this continuation of the WOT in Afghanistan, started by the US, and only reluctantly abandoned, as untenable, yet unfinished business.

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Jeffrey Blankfort's avatar
Jeffrey Blankfort
26m

Having seen the Israelis get away with similar attacks and denial, and given the role they have been "assigned" in the peace talks, the Pakistanis believe they have nothing to fear and they are probably correct.

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