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Istvan Kash's avatar
Istvan Kash
5hEdited

“We have repeatedly reiterated to Graham Platner’s team that they have no role in determining our next Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate, nor in determining what this process looks like.” Pretty arrogant dismissal of all the on ground work done by all those volunteers. Leave it to the Democratic Party to undermine “We the People”. Don’t see how this statement by the MDP could be any worse.

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George Leone's avatar
George Leone
4h

What this moment makes plain is that the power in Maine didn’t vanish when Platner withdrew — it shifted. Fifteen thousand volunteers didn’t knock doors, build teams, and turn out record numbers because of a personality; they did it because of a platform. The Party can pretend that infrastructure is transferable, but the people who built it are telling them, clearly and publicly, that it isn’t. If the nominee wants the movement’s energy, they have to earn it by adopting the same commitments that produced the largest grassroots operation in state history. That isn’t a threat. It’s the reality of democratic organizing.

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