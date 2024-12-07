The push to make Refaat Alareer’s posthumous collection of poetry and prose a global bestseller is now in full swing. Based on the current rankings, it looks like thousands of you pre-ordered the book “If I Must Die” in the past few days. It has soared into the top 100 worldwide — #77 as I type this — which is nearly unheard of for a book of poetry, especially one from a small publisher.

We have nothing to do with the book, to be clear, and royalties go to his surviving family.

Our goal is ambitious: to push the book all the way to number one and to land it on the New York Times bestseller list. This is a stretch, but it’s genuinely within reach if all of us pull together. To have the book already ranked in the top 100 means there is serious momentum, but we have to keep it up.

If you already pre-ordered a copy, consider pre-ordering a few more for friends and family. And forward this email to anybody who’d be interested.

Because there has been so much demand for the book it is likely to sell out on Tuesday, the day it officially comes out, which means the way to get your copy and have it count toward the rankings is to pre-order it from Bookshop.org or Amazon before Tuesday. (We hate Amazon as much as you do, but its ranking is the one that the publishing industry cares about. Buying through Bookshop supports local bookstores and counts toward the NYT list.)

You can also ask your local library to order it.

If it does sell out on publication day, you can still probably order it that day from local stores online. Thank you for what you’re doing. Let it be a tale.

This morning, I interviewed Aleema Khan from Lahore (I was in Washington) in what was a fascinating and wide-ranging conversation. As Imran Khan’s sister, she has become an increasingly visible presence in Pakistan, and was only recently released from jail after pressure from Congress. She describes witnessing the Islamabad massacre on November 26th. She also relayed Khan’s new directive to the Pakistani diaspora, to withhold some portion of remittances to put pressure on the government. Here it is on YouTube for Breaking Points and on Twitter for Drop Site.

Syria’s (for now) President Bashar al Assad was rumored to be planning to address what remains of the nation today, but we’ll see if that actually materializes. In the meantime, incoming President Donald Trump has issued his own statement, quite a doozy: