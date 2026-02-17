Drop Site News

4h

As we mourn Jesse Jackson, today’s headlines show how far we are from his vision. Gaza bombed. West Bank land quietly annexed. Sudan burning. The U.S. escalating from Iran to Nigeria.

Demanding unilateral Palestinian disarmament while backing occupation isn’t “peace.” It’s managed violence. If we really honor Jackson’s legacy, we push for ceasefire, equal rights, and diplomacy — not more war.

4h

I am deeply saddened to hear that Jesse Jackson passed. He became a champion for the working class, regardless of color. I voted for him in the 1984 primary, despite calling NYC "hymie town" because he was the only candidate who would not move the US embassy to Jerusalem.

I remember the tears he cried after Obama's election. I wonder how disappointed he was with his presidency.

Again, his passing is a loss.

Rest In Power, Reverend Jackson.

