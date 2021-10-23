Ro Khanna on Reconciliation

As the negotiations over President Biden’s sweeping budget reconciliation bill drag on, Democrats are struggling to find a set of compromises that will satisfy congressional progressives while still securing the votes of intransigent senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema. California representative Ro Khanna, a member of the House Progressive Caucus, joins Ryan Grim to discuss the state of play. Then, investigative reporter Dan Boguslaw talks about his recent reporting for the Intercept on Senator Manchin’s coal entanglements in West Virginia.

https://join.theintercept.com/donate/now

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.