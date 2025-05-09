Drop Site News

Amrita B
3h

Oh my, we are now at a stage where any diplomatic support from the US depends on the nation selling its natural resources to us. Pay to play at its worst.

"invite American companies to exploit the nation's oil and gas resources..."

Joy in HK fiFP
5h

NYU Law School is telling students to agree to give up their constitutional right to free speech or not be allowed to take their final exams. If you don't think this sort of thing ought to happen, here's a campaign to let NYU know this is not acceptable.

https://actionnetwork.org/letters/nyu-law-students-take-finals/?source=group-just-strategy&referrer=group-just-strategy&redirect=https://secure.actblue.com/donate/nc4j_nyu_students_rights&link_id=0&can_id=a707410023f29d0530df1e255f3edf18&email_referrer=email_2730578&&&email_subject=nyu-law-is-punishing-peaceful-student-protests&refcodeEmailReferrer=email_2730578

