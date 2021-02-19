Texas Republicans Ran a Twenty-Year Experiment. The Results Are In.

In the early 2000s, after gaining control of the Texas House of Representatives for the first time in modern history, Republicans undertook a gerrymandering scheme that solidified their control of the state even further. What followed was a multi-decade experiment in deregulation that has now left millions of Texas residents freezing and without power. Ryan Grim talks to former congressional candidate Mike Siegel and University of Austin professor Varun Rai about how it happened—and how it could have been prevented.



Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.