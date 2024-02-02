Amid ongoing congressional negotiations for a new immigration bill, a bipartisan effort is underway to deter migration through measures such as immediate detention and deportation, as well as more stringent restrictions on asylum-seekers. This week on Deconstructed, John Washington, a staff writer at Arizona Luminaria and contributor for The Intercept, argues the humane — and economically sound — solution is to open the border. Washington joins Ryan Grim to discuss his new book, “The Case for Open Borders,” which takes a historical look at migration and the current crisis. Washington asserts that free and unrestricted movement of people across borders strengthens security, fosters economic growth globally, and can address climate change challenges.

