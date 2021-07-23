Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Drop Site News
Deconstructed
The Coup That Wasn't
0:00
-44:47

The Coup That Wasn't

Jul 23, 2021

The assasination earlier this month of Haitian president Jovenel Moïse is raising new questions about the threat posed by international mercenaries. It also casts a new light on a story The Intercept published last month that revealed the existence of a 2020 coup plot against the newly elected president of Bolivia, Luis Arcé — successor to the country’s long-serving leftist president Evo Morales. As in Haiti, the plot would have seen foreign mercenaries deployed against an elected leader. Ryan Grim and Laurence Blair, who worked together on that story, look back on their reporting.

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Drop Site News, Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture