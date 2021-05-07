The Deconstructed May Day Special

May Day is the biggest day of the year for the international labour movement, but it passes almost unmentioned each year in the United States. That’s in spite of the fact that the holiday commemorates the workers killed in the Haymarket riot in Chicago in 1886. As a corrective, Deconstructed offers a brief history of organized labor in the U.S. Jimmy Williams of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades joins Ryan Grim to discuss the PRO Act, a labor reform bill currently before Congress.



