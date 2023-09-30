The Feds Take Big Tech to Court

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission and 17 state attorneys general filed a antitrust lawsuit against Amazon on Tuesday. Meanwhile the U.S. Department of Justice's trial against Google is shrouded in secrecy. This week on Deconstructed, we break down the antitrust lawsuits the federal government has brought against Google and Amazon, and the anticompetitive and monopolistic practices on trial.

Ryan Grim is joined by Amanda Lewis, a partner at the law firm Cuneo, Gilbert, and LaDuca and co-founder of the Responsible Online Commerce Coalition. They are also joined by Matt Stoller, director of research at the American Economic Liberties Project and author of “Goliath: The 100-Year War Between Monopoly Power and Democracy.”

