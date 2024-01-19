The Jewish Community Rupture Over Israel–Palestine

This week on Deconstructed, Ryan Grim speaks to the filmmakers behind “Israelism,” a new documentary that takes a narrative look at the unique relationship between the American Jewish community and an idealized version of the state of Israel. Grim is joined by “Israelism” co-directors Erin Axelman and Sam Eilertsen. Axelman and Eilertsen are two first-time Jewish filmmakers who share a similar story to the film’s protagonists, Simone Zimmerman and Eitan. Zimmerman, co-founder of the progressive Jewish organization IfNotNow, also joins the conversation. To watch the film, visit Israelismfilm.com; you can also find upcoming screenings on their website.

