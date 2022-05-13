Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Drop Site News
Deconstructed
The U.S. Is Stealing Afghanistan's Money and Starving Its People
0:00
-41:53

The U.S. Is Stealing Afghanistan's Money and Starving Its People

May 13, 2022

As their country’s economic crisis continues to spiral out of control, Afghans are finding themselves forced to resort to increasingly desperate measures just to get enough food for their families. The crisis is driven by the US refusal to release frozen Afghan central bank reserves, a measure that might restore some semblance of normalcy to the economy. Afghan journalist Masood Shnizai rejoins the podcast to discuss the situation in his country.

https://join.theintercept.com/donate/now

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Drop Site News, Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture