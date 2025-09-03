At least 44 Palestinians, including 33 in Gaza City, have been killed in Israeli attacks since dawn. Israeli forces escalating aerial and artillery strikes across Gaza City. At least 21,000 children have been disabled by Israel’s war on Gaza. Ansarallah launches retaliatory strikes against Israel after assassination of senior civilian officials in Yemen, including its prime minister. U.S. military kills 11 people in strike on alleged Venezuelan drug trafficking boat. China holds a major military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of WWII. Israel drops grenades near the UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon. U.S. President Donald Trump says he is sending federal troops to Chicago and Baltimore.

Drop Site Recap | September 2, 2025: A video rundown of the major stories we tracked over the long weekend.

A still from a video posted by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, moments before U.S. struck alleged Venezuelan drug boat. Screenshot: X.

The Genocide in Gaza

At least 44 Palestinians, including 33 in Gaza City, have been killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza since dawn, according to Al Jazeera.

Gaza’s Ministry of Health reports at least 113 Palestinians killed and 304 injured in the past 24 hours. 33 Palestinians were killed and 141 injured while seeking aid. The total recorded death toll since October 7, 2023 is now 63,746 killed and 161,245 injured.

Six more deaths, including one child, were recorded over the past 24 hours due to starvation and malnutrition, bringing the total since the start of the war to 367, including 131 children.

The Government Media Office in Gaza reports that since the launch of Israel’s offensive on Gaza City on August 13, Israel has detonated at least 100 robotic vehicles laden with explosives in the streets and conducted more than 70 airstrikes killing 1,100 Palestinians and wounding 6,008.

Israeli forces escalated aerial and artillery strikes across Gaza City—especially Al-Daraj, Sheikh Radwan, and Zeitoun—killing at least 53 residents. Prime Minister Netanyahu declared the war had entered its “decisive stage,” while Israeli military Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir said ground operations were expanding “into places we have never entered before” and the army tightened its encirclement of Gaza City. The military has mobilized 60,000 reservists, with another 20,000 set for extended service.

Strikes hit civilians sheltering in multiple areas: Khan Younis (Al-Mawasi): Drone strike killed 11 people queuing for water, including seven children. Around the same time, the Israeli army spokesman was on X urging Palestinians to relocate there, pitching it as “safer” and with “better humanitarian services, particularly food and water.” Al-Daraj: Israeli forces bombed a three-story home, killing at least 11 people, including three children and two women from the Al-Hour and Al-Af families. Civil Defense says seven children remain trapped under the rubble—one of them a baby just 18 months old. Tel al-Hawa: 16 killed, including three children, in a pre-dawn strike. Journalists: Rasmi Jihad Salem was killed in Gaza City, while Iman Ahmad Al-Zamli was killed in Khan Younis while searching for water. Witnesses reported massive explosions rocking Sheikh Radwan as Israeli forces pressed deeper into the city.

Israeli quadcopters fired incendiary bombs at two ambulances parked at Sheikh Radwan Clinic, the Civil Defense chief in North Gaza tells Drop Site.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Club reported today on dire conditions in Israeli prisons, describing starvation, disease outbreaks, medical neglect, and systematic repression. Weekly raids, inadequate food, and denial of medication for chronically ill detainees have led the group to warn of a looming “health disaster.” With over 10,800 prisoners, including 450 children, the group called these conditions war crimes requiring urgent international action.

The UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities reports that about 40,500 children in Gaza have suffered “new war-related injuries” during the war, leaving more than half of them—or at least 21,000—disabled.

Ceasefire Negotiations and Israeli Politics

Qatari mediators are exploring options to revive indirect talks between Israel and Hamas, but Israel has not responded to a ceasefire proposal that Hamas accepted two weeks ago, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari said. He condemned Israel for ignoring diplomatic efforts, continuing military operations, and blocking aid while attempting to “change the goal posts to fit the Israeli narrative.” Drop Site’s Jeremy Scahill and Jawa Ahmad outlined the major concessions offered by Hamas here.

Israel’s Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer privately told Qatari and Egyptian mediators that the government “does not rule out a partial deal,” Channel 13 reports, contrasting with Netanyahu’s public hardline rhetoric. The comments gave mediators cautious optimism about advancing negotiations, though Qatar’s Foreign Ministry noted that Israel has still not formally responded to the ceasefire proposal Hamas accepted.

Haaretz reports that an IDF probe faulted Lt. Col. Haim Cohen, commander of the Gaza Division’s Northern Brigade, for failing to act on security lapses at the Nova music festival just before the October 7 Hamas attack. Investigators said Cohen ignored prior warnings, saw thousands of attendees with scant police presence, and chose neither to disperse the crowd nor deploy troops—decisions that left the site exposed. The attack killed 378 people and saw 44 taken captive; Cohen, who had approved the festival’s security plan days earlier, was later dismissed and retired.

Israel is intensifying construction work on a major new structure at a facility that is part of Israel’s nuclear weapons program, according to the Associated Press. Satellite images analyzed by experts told the AP the construction at the Shimon Peres Negev Nuclear Research Center near Dimona could be a new reactor or a facility to assemble nuclear arms.

Israeli protesters took to the streets on Wednesday for what has been dubbed a “day of disruption,” denouncing the call up of tens of thousands of reservists for the invasion of Gaza City and accusing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his cabinet of failing to secure a ceasefire deal. Israel’s Army Radio reported the arrest of 13 protesters who climbed onto the roof of the National Library in Jerusalem.

West Bank

Hamas condemned Israel’s plan to create a “Hebron Emirate” following the arrest of its mayor Tayseer Abu Sneineh; Netanyahu and senior ministers have proposed to carve Hebron out of the Palestinian Authority and place it under Israel-aligned leadership. Hamas compared it to the failed Village Leagues of the late 1970s and early 1980s. Those Israel-backed, clan-based local councils aimed to weaken the PLO by promoting compliant rural leadership but collapsed amid widespread resistance and rejection.

A video showing young Palestinian boy Imran Shahin being blindfolded and detained by Israeli soldiers in Nablus went viral last week. Shahin recounted being shot at, beaten, tied up, and taken to Huwara camp, where the abuse continued, telling news outlet Sahat, “May God help the children of Gaza…and the prisoners too.”

The Jerusalem Governorate’s August 2025 report documents widespread Israeli violations, including 30 home demolitions (12 forced by families), 93 eviction orders, and 32 arrests—four of them children—plus administrative detention, house arrest, and travel bans. Al-Aqsa Mosque saw 8,617 settlers storm its courtyards under military protection, including nearly 4,000 on “Destruction of the Temple” day performing rituals that violate the status quo. Settler violence surged with 59 attacks, 25 injuries, and 17 settlement plans advanced, including the contentious E1 project threatening Palestinian territorial continuity.

U.S. News

Trump announced Tuesday the Navy hit a boat departing Venezuela that Washington claimed was linked to drug trafficking, calling it a “precision strike” on a “narco-terrorist” group. Critics slammed the attack as illegal under international law, noting traffickers should be arrested, not executed. The move comes amid an expanded U.S. naval presence in the Caribbean. Declassified intelligence and independent investigations have found no evidence of Maduro or senior officials directing Tren de Aragua or a so-called “Cartel de los Soles.” Secretary of State Marco Rubio posted an unclassified video of the strike.

A federal appeals court ruled on Tuesday that Trump cannot use the 18th-century wartime Alien Enemies Act to deport Venezuelans suspected of being gang members. In a 2-1 ruling, the judges granted a preliminary injunction because they “found no invasion or predatory incursion” in this case.

Trump said Tuesday he will send federal authorities into Chicago and Baltimore to fight crime, despite opposition from local and state leaders who warned the move is unwanted, unnecessary, and likely unconstitutional. A federal judge made a similar assessment, ruling yesterday that Trump’s use of the National Guard in L.A. as a federal police force is illegal.

International News

Yemen’s Ansarallah said it launched four coordinated retaliatory strikes on Tuesday after Israel assassinated Houthi Prime Minister Ahmed al-Rahawi and other ministers. It claimed targets included the Israeli military’s General Staff headquarters in Tel Aviv, the Hadera power plant, Ben Gurion Airport, Ashdod Port, and an Israeli-linked container ship in the Red Sea. Israel has not confirmed any impacts, though Netanyahu’s cabinet met in a fortified site. Ansarallah vowed operations will continue until the Gaza siege is lifted.

Israeli drones dropped four grenades close to UN troops in southern Lebanon near the Israeli border as they worked to clear roadblocks. While no one was hurt in the attack, the UN peacekeeping force, known as UNIFIL, described it “one of the most serious attacks on UNIFIL personnel and assets” since the ceasefire in November between Israel and Lebanon.

Protests have erupted across Indonesia as citizens rally against economic hardship and lawmakers’ lavish perks, with demonstrations in Jakarta and other cities turning violent. Security forces have used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse crowds, while street vendors and residents navigate the unrest amid ongoing clashes.About 300 members of the Indonesian Women’s Alliance (API) rallied outside parliament in Jakarta on Wednesday, demanding an end to state violence and the withdrawal of the military from civilian security duties.

The Argentine government has blocked the public release of audio recordings from its presidential palace, the Casa Rosada, reportedly involving Karina Milei, sister of President Javier Milei, amid allegations that a former official exposed a bribery network linked to her and her advisor. The scandal, involving alleged corruption in state medication purchases, has fueled political unrest ahead of midterm elections, as economic instability and the possibility of further leaks complicate the far-right president’s efforts to maintain control and electoral support.

China held a major military parade in Beijing to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. More than 12,000 troops marched, and advanced weapons such as hypersonic missiles, drones, and new ICBMs were displayed. The event was overseen by Chinese President Xi Jinping and attended by dozens of world leaders, underscoring China’s increasing military capacity and international partnerships amid rising tensions over Taiwan.

French President Emmanuel Macron criticized the U.S. decision to deny visas to Palestinian officials as “unacceptable,” saying it undermines “peace” efforts. After speaking with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, he announced they will co-chair the Sept. 22 Conference on the Two-State Solution in New York, aimed at rallying global support for what he called “the only way to meet the legitimate aspirations of both Israelis and Palestinians.”

Sumud Flotilla Update: On September 3, the flotilla reached the coast of Menorca in Spain’s Balearic Islands. Overnight, at about 90 nautical miles offshore, some ships reported drone sightings and carried out security precautions. The drones’ origin remains unclear, though locals speculated they could belong to Spanish military or coast guard units monitoring migrant crossings.

More from Drop Site

Drop Site’s Abdel Qader Sabbah reports from Al-Rantisi Children’s Hospital in Gaza City—the only pediatric hospital in Gaza still functioning as other medical facilities have come under attack by the Israeli military and forced to shut down. However, children and babies are unable to get proper treatment at Al-Rantisi due to massive overcrowding, severe shortages of medical supplies, and a widening famine.

LISTEN: In our livestream from yesterday, “Confronting the Siege on Gaza,” Ryan Grim, Alex Colston, and Amed Khan discuss the issues facing those delivering aid to Palestinians.

Note: This has been updated to correct that not all of the strikes on civilians sheltering in multiple areas were in so-called “humanitarian zones,” even though all struck civilians.

