Confronting the Siege on Gaza

Ryan Grim is joined by philanthropist and frontline humanitarian Amed Khan to discuss the obstacles and urgency of delivering aid to Palestinians in Gaza.

“Governments have been an absolute disaster. They are an embarrassment… we only have us,” Khan told Drop Site. He singled out the U.S. as “an absolute disaster,” noting that while Greece and Italy have quietly done some medical evacuations, no state is “punching at their weight.” Leaders across the world, he said, “can’t look themselves in the mirror and say, I did the right thing.”

Khan is executive producing “The Voice of Hind Rajab,” premiering in Venice tomorrow. The film has major Hollywood names attached—including Brad Pitt, Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara, Alfonso Cuarón, and Jonathan Glazer.

Grim also spoke with Drop Site’s Alex Colston aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla, now on its way from Barcelona to Gaza in an attempt to break Israel’s siege.

