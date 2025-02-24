Programming note: We have added a very cool new paid-subscriber benefit. Drop Site now has a Discord that already has around 500 people discussing today’s news with our team of journalists. Sick of social media today? Come say hi, make this your healthy alternative. If you’ve been looking for a reason to subscribe, and you hate what’s become of social media today, this one’s for you. Details here.

MSNBC just announced they are canceling Ayman Mohyeldin’s show. Ayman was the only remaining voice left on the network who consistently stoop up for Palestinian dignity.

The FTC is launching an investigation into Big Tech censorship and is asking for public input. Believe it or not, public agencies like the FTC genuinely do take public responses into consideration. Now, when Trump’s FTC thinks of tech censorship, they are probably not thinking of the kind that readers of Drop Site have experienced. But having posts that are critical of the Israeli government censored fits the definition. If you’ve experienced this, you should let the FTC know in a comment, which you can do directly here. Let’s let them understand the reality as they go about crafting rules. (If you’re worried that registering your objection with the FTC will put you on a list, you’re probably already on that list.)

Drop Site’s Sharif Abdel Kaddous was in Beirut yesterday for the funeral of Hassan Nasrallah. Read his dispatch here.

German voters turned right in Sunday’s election, with the center-right Christian Democrats winning 28.5% and the far right Alternative for Germany pulling in 21%. Together, because of Germany’s confusing two-vote system, they will likely have enough to form a coalition with the center-left SPD and cut out the Greens, though a three-party coalition remains possible. Incoming Chancellor Friedrich Merz maintains the CDU will refuse to form a coalition with the AfD and that he respects the longstanding "firewall" that Vice President J.D. Vance recently denounced in his controversial speech in Munich. That refers to an agreement among establishment parties that they will not work with or govern with the AfD, for reasons that should be historically obvious. Alice Weidel, leader of the AfD, in a debate among candidates for chancellor last night (Germany has all of its party leaders appear on national TV the night of the election, in quite an interesting ritual), said AfD should rightfully be in the governing coalition. She also said Merz and the CDU have "basically copied our policies," so AfD has already won. She predicted AfD would eventually take power. (Some far-right parties, such as in Denmark, have collapsed after the center-left absorbed their anti-immigrant politics, the only plank of their far-right politics with any purchase among voters.)

Cost of living has soared in Germany thanks to the cutoff of cheap gas from Russia—not helped at all by Germany’s “allies” blowing up a key gas pipeline—and the AfD, with its opposition to the war in Ukraine. That price inflation, along with rising anti-immigrant sentiment, drove young people and working class voters into the arms of the AfD, similarly to the shift in the U.S.

Here’s our dispatch from Germany, laying out the role Germany’s repression of criticism of Israel has played in the rise of the AfD. Merz and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on the phone and had a "warm conversation," according to Netanyahu. Merz said he would soon invite the international fugitive to come to Germany in defiance of the International Criminal Court warrant for his arrest.

The left party, Die Linke, surged to 9% and will have 64 seats in parliament. That came at the expense of Sahra Wagenknecht, who quit the party previously and launched a new one that was left and anti-immigration. Her party looks poised to finish above 4.9% but below 5%, leaving them just under the threshold for seats. The surge for Die Linke appears to have come from a slice of voters opposed to Germany’s anti-immigrant turn, and perhaps even from a free-market capitalist party. Free-market capitalists love immigration.

All three potential coalition partners, the CDU, SPD, and Greens, are unreconstructed backers of Ukraine’s ongoing war with Russia. (The Greens are also unapologetic and relentless supporters of Israel’s genocide.)

Merz stunned the country last night with a declaration of independence—or at least aspirational independence—from the United States. "My absolute priority will be to strengthen Europe as quickly as possible so that, step by step, we can really achieve independence from the USA,” he said. "I never thought I would have to say something like this on a television program. But after Donald Trump's statements last week at the latest, it is clear that the Americans, at least this part of the Americans, this administration, are largely indifferent to the fate of Europe."

Republicans in the House are considering a floor vote on the “Midnight Rules Relief Act,” a two-page bill that would repeal every rule implemented by the Biden administration in its final year. That would include repeal of the new rule adopted by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau that bars financial institutions from refusing to do business with a customer for ideological or political reasons. In the MAGA world, such “debanking” became a potent political issue, and a number of oligarchs—Elon Musk, Mark Andreessen, among others—claimed the CFPB needed to go because it was debanking conservatives. In fact, the opposite was true. So now Republicans are not only destroying the agency that fought debanking, they’re trying to repeal the rule that bars it from happening.

As an aside, I’ve been reading legislative text for longer than I’d like to remind myself, and I have to say this is one of the funnier parentheticals I’ve ever seen in a bill:

In other words, they are repealing so many rules, the House doesn’t have time to figure out which rules they’re repealing, but just wants the Trump administration to go ahead and fill in the blanks and wipe them all out. Even ones Republicans universally agree are good rules, like the one on debanking. Incredible stuff.

I reported today’s story below with freelance journalist Sarah Hay, a Drop Site contributor.

Donald Trump campaigning in a neighborhood destroyed by the Hurricane Helene on October 21, 2024 in Swannanoa, North Carolina. Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images.

WASHINGTON—Before officially taking office, the incoming Trump administration directed House Speaker Mike Johnson to strip legal assistance from victims of floods, hurricanes, and fire that had been included in an emergency supplemental spending bill in December.

Johnson readily complied, sources familiar with the negotiations said, and the move came even after President Donald Trump's election campaign ran heavily on the claim that Democrats had "abandoned" flood victims, particularly those in western North Carolina. The funding cut, amounting to $103 million, has not been previously reported.

The directive was delivered to Johnson by Russ Vought, the sources said. Vought at the time was Trump's incoming director of Office of Management and Budget and has since been confirmed to the position. As Trump's budget director during his first time, he attempted each year to defund the Legal Services Corporation in its entirely. LSC provides legal aid on civil matters to struggling Americans. Despite Vought’s previous effort, both Republicans and Democrats continued funding LSC during his first term. Vought’s sniping of LSC in the disaster supplemental suggests his attack on LSC is far from over.

Vought is known in Republican circles as one of the most aggressive advocates of austerity. He served as a senior staffer on Capitol Hill to House Republicans before his first stint at the OMB, and was a principal driver of Project 2025, the blueprint for the evisceration of the administrative state now underway.

More than 90 million people in 28 states were impacted by hurricanes, tornadoes, wildfires, flooding, and extreme weather that warranted a disaster declarations in 2023 and 2024, according to LSC's supplemental request for funding (see below for an itemized list). The California wildfires have only exacerbated the crisis. Before the California fires, 17 million people were already eligible for legal assistance navigating disaster recovery. Absent the new funding, those services will be largely unavailable.

The move is a victory for property insurers looking to cut costs after major disasters, as homeowners and renters still reeling from some of the worst natural disasters in their lifetimes will be unable to tap the legal resources needed to navigate the thicket of obstacles often thrown up by insurers. The line item struck by Johnson would have provided $103 million of assistance to support families facing opportunistic scammers and miserly insurance companies seeking to avoid paying out on policies. Funding for the LSC has been part of every storm-response package since Hurricane Sandy in 2012, including during the first Trump administration, according to a review of legislation enacted over the past decade.

“Congress has consistently recognized that after boots on the ground, disaster survivors need suits on the ground in the form of legal aid,” said Ron Flagg, a spokesperson for LSC, which was created in 1974 as a private, government-funded nonprofit. Flagg said that under normal circumstances, based on the scale of the need and LSC’s capacity, half of eligible people who come in for support get turned away, meaning that when there’s a disaster there’s no ability to expand support without increased funding, which is why LSC has always been included in disaster supplementals. LSC serving as a granting organization, funding nonprofits at the local level. In major cities, a variety of legal services are generally available, but in rural areas, nonprofits backed by LSC are generally the only game in town.

Without legal assistance, regular homeowners and renters are less likely to be made whole after a crisis. Landlords often try to use disasters to evict tenants, who themselves often lose their jobs or have hours cut as a result of the disaster. The LSC or its grantee organizations have frequently used some of the resources to hold trainings for homeowners looking to recover damages from insurers. The trainings are so effective that banks such as Wells Fargo, keen to repair homes and keep mortgage checks flowing, have co-sponsored them with the LSC. Victims of disasters often have also lost their identity or critical paperwork in the fire or flood.

This abandonment of North Carolinians was a key Trump rallying cry, particularly in the final push where, during the last three days before voting stations opened, he was joined in North Carolina by J.D. Vance for a swing through the state. The charge stood in for Trump's broader assertion that Democrats had abandoned the working class.

Housing issues, even outside of disaster periods, are the most common handled by LSC, followed by family matters. LSC, which serves low- and middle-income populations, helps victims of domestic violence and also commonly supports grandparents as they work to gain legal custody of grandchildren while those children's parents struggle with addiction or incarceration.

For Elon Musk, North Carolina was a battleground even before Hurricane Helene struck. His old foe, the Federal Communications Commission had denied Starlink's application for $885 million in subsidies to service rural areas in August 2022 on grounds of not meeting the required standards. In the aftermath of Helene, Musk sent Starlink kits to victims, tweeting on October 2, 2024, "Had the FCC not illegally revoked the SpaceX Starlink award, it would probably have saved lives in North Carolina. Lawfare costs lives." The term "Lawfare" has been a favorite of Musk's for almost a year now.

Musk and Trump gave a joint press conference following the signing of executive orders recently. "What are the two ingredients that are really necessary in order to cut the deficit in half from two trillion to one trillion?" Musk asked. "It's really two things: competence and caring."

Musk followed it by accusing Democrats of stripping needed funds from FEMA. "Under Biden, FEMA took money AWAY from Americans in need of disaster relief and spent it on 5 star hotels for illegals," he tweeted. Drop Site recently reported that Musk's Tesla stood to win a $400 million contract for armored vehicles. After our report was published, the State Department said the contract was on hold.

To get a sense of the scale of disasters now regularly hitting the United States, consider the itemized list of 2023 and 2024 disasters compiled by LSC as part of the budgetary process, reproduced below in full:

2023 Disasters:

On January 12 several strong tornadoes and storms impacted central Alabama producing multiple tornadoes and damaging straight-line winds. The tornadoes touched down in counties across the state. Damage was reported in several communities, including the city of Selma which sustained significant damage. Power and utility outages were widespread. Economic damages are estimated to be in the hundreds of millions of dollars. Seven people died and dozens of others were injured. Later the same day strong tornadoes and severe storms hit central Georgia moving east from Alabama. Eight counties were impacted by extreme winds. Nearly 6,000 homes and buildings were damaged. Power outages impacted 78,000 people. There were 18 people injured and two people died. From January 30 - February 1 a severe winter storm struck Texas bringing heavy snowfall, ice and very low temperatures. The storm caused numerous highway and roadway closures from car accidents. Downed tree limbs on power lines caused 350,000 Texans to lose electricity for an extended period. Damage estimates are over $85 million. Seven people died. During late February and the following weeks, northern California had periods of heavy and extended rainfall that resulted in massive flooding throughout the area. The combination of heavy rain and snow melt produced flash floods, mudslides and rockslides. High waters breached three levees. Over 200,000 people were impacted by extended power outages. Numerous road closures hindered first responders while thousands were forced to evacuate. There were at least 10 deaths across the state. During March 1 - 3 severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes impacted large areas of Tennessee. Three people died because of the severe weather. Many others were injured. There was widespread damage to homes, businesses, roads and utilities. Over 300,000 people lost power. On March 31 severe storms and tornadoes again struck western and central Tennessee. One person died and 28 people were injured. Damages are estimated to be at least $80 million. On March 3 - 4 a series of complex and long-lasting severe storms and straight-line winds produced tornadoes, flooding, mudslides and landslides over much of Kentucky. Over 500,000 people lost power, making this the third worst power outage in the state’s history. Five people died and property damage was extensive. This was Kentucky’s fourth billion-dollar natural disaster in the past two years. On March 24 severe weather spawned an outbreak of tornadoes across northern and central Mississippi, including an extremely destructive EF4 tornado that moved through the towns of Rolling Fork, Midnight and Silver City in western Mississippi, killing 17 people and injuring 165. Seven other tornadoes struck six more counties, 22 people died, hundreds were injured and over 1,500 homes were damaged. Total damages are estimated to be over $1 billion. From March 31 - April 1 an outbreak of very strong tornadoes and storms hit central and northeast Arkansas. Powerful tornadoes touched down in three counties, including the western and northern areas of Little Rock causing catastrophic damage to homes, schools and businesses. Economic damages are estimated to be at least $5 billion. Over 750,000 people lost power and utilities for an extended period. There were 5 deaths and many people were injured. Between April 9 - May 5 above normal snowpack in South Dakota melted quickly in early April resulting in rapid flooding around rivers and overland in northeast sections of the state. Twelve counties and the Lake Traverse Indian Reservation suffered significant harm to public infrastructure that negatively impacted the regional economy. Millions in damages have been reported. Between April 10 - May 6 following a historic winter snowfall, severe spring flooding occurred in 21 counties across North Dakota after excessive rain. Flooding caused widespread damage to infrastructure and roadways. The agricultural industry sustained catastrophic losses to farmland and livestock. Low-income populations in low-lying areas and rural communities experienced extensive damage to homes, property, and loss of income because of disruption to the agricultural industry. Seven months later, a severe winter storm blanketed many of North Dakota’s southeastern counties in ice and snow from December 25 - 27. Some areas reported over one inch of ice that damaged homes and infrastructure. Over 20,000 people lost electricity because of felled transmission lines. The storm caused millions in damages for 13 counties, hundreds of car wrecks and disruption to the local economy. During April 12 - 14 severe storms, tornadoes and flooding struck Broward County and the surrounding areas of south Florida. Numerous locations reported extreme amounts of rainfall in a short amount of time. Fort Lauderdale received over 20 inches of rain in 12 hours. Flash-flooding impacted rural and urban areas. Property damage was estimated to be at least $28 million. During the late afternoon on April 19 a supercell of thunderstorms moved across Oklahoma with 18 tornadoes touching down in three counties in the central part of the state. The storms also produced hail upwards of three inches in diameter. Three people died as a powerful tornado moved through McClain County to the edge of Oklahoma City, the deadliest tornado to strike the state in over 10 years. Hundreds of people were injured across multiple communities. Dozens of homes and businesses were destroyed. From April 24 - May 13 extensive flooding inundated numerous communities along the Mississippi River in eastern Iowa. Rapid snowmelt in the upper Midwest drained into the Mississippi and pushed the river out of its banks. River levels were among the top five highest on record. The waters did not recede until mid-May. Multiple communities in low-lying areas experienced storm sewer failures that caused widespread sanitation issues. Hundreds of cars, homes and buildings were submerged causing millions of dollars in infrastructure and property damage. Between April 30 - May 1 eight counties in western Maine experienced severe storms and flooding after extensive flooding across the state four months prior. Some communities received over six inches of rain in a day. Flash flooding caused widespread power outages and damage to roadways. Millions in damages to homes and businesses resulted from storms and subsequent public infrastructure failures. Later, on June 29, severe storms and flooding again struck Maine. This flooding caused millions more in damages. On May 24 Typhoon Mawar caused extensive wind damage, heavy rain and flooding across Guam (Micronesia). The Category 4-equivalent storm was the strongest to hit the island since 2002 with sustained winds of 140 miles per hour with some areas receiving over two feet of rain. Communities throughout the island experienced extensive damage to infrastructure, homes, businesses and loss of utilities for almost all residents. It is estimated there was over $700 million in damages and billions in economic losses. During July 10 - 11 extended rainfall and flooding struck throughout Vermont. Over a 48-hour period, rainfall amounts ranged from three to nine inches in many areas. The town of Calais received almost 10 inches. The extreme weather caused widespread flash-flooding and mudslides across the mountainous state. Many cities and towns were inundated, including the capital city of Montpelier. Roadway and bridge washouts left many survivors stranded for extended periods of time. Over 4,000 homes and businesses suffered major damage and at least 750 homes are now uninhabitable. The damage to property and public infrastructure is estimated to be hundreds of millions of dollars. Dozens of survivors needed swift water rescuing. Thousands of people have been displaced and three people died. On August 8 intense wildfires broke out over many of the Hawaiian Islands, most notably on Maui. Drought conditions led to the fast spread of wildfires, consuming large sections of the historic town of Lahaina. So far, 97 deaths have been confirmed including children. More are still missing. Close to 4,000 homes and structures were destroyed. Thousands of residents were forced to evacuate as recovery efforts remain ongoing. Damage estimates are approximately $5 billion. During August 24 – 26 a record-setting seven tornadoes, severe weather and flooding left a path of destruction across the lower half of Michigan including nine counties as well as tribal areas. Sustained winds of over 110 miles per hour flipped dozens of cars and tractor trailers. Businesses and homes sustained significant damage, especially to manufactured housing. Some areas received over seven inches of rain that resulted in flash flooding. There were three deaths, and many were injured. On August 30 Hurricane Idalia made landfall at Cedar Key in the Big Bend region of Florida as a Category 3 hurricane, the strongest storm to hit that area in over a century. The storm inundated the coastline with reports of storm surges up to 12 feet around Keaton Beach and up to three feet in locations as far south as Tampa Bay and Clearwater. The storm spawned an outbreak of at least 12 cyclones. The storm later entered Georgia as a tropical storm leaving damage across that state as well. Widespread power outages were reported in Florida and Georgia from downed trees. Total property damages are estimated to be at least $3 billion. There were four deaths. Between September 11 – 13 severe storms produced a historic amount of rainfall across Massachusetts with some areas receiving over nine inches in six hours. Flash flooding was widespread as water poured into homes and many low-lying areas were inundated. Many survivors were rescued by boat and over 300 people were evacuated to shelters. The storm was described as a “200-year event” by meteorologists. Flood damages are estimated to be at least $30 million. 2024 Disasters Between January 9 – 13 a severe winter blizzard layered large amounts of snow across the northern counties of Vermont along with sustained winds of almost 70 miles per hour. Almost 30,000 people lost power for days because of felled trees and downed powerlines. Wind damage was widespread. Later that year during July 9 – 11 severe thunderstorms brought heavy rain and flash flooding to most of those same counties. Rain accumulation was over seven inches in some communities causing widespread damage, flooded homes, washed away roads and other infrastructure. During August the remnants of Hurricane Debby and additional severe storms caused more flooding that destroyed bridges and damaged homes of Vermont survivors that were still reeling from earlier storms. During January 21 – 23 intense rainstorms produced widespread flooding throughout San Diego and the surrounding communities. Hundreds of people living in low-lying areas near the San Diego River and Tijuana River Valley had to be evacuated and 150 people needed rescuing. Rain accumulation was more than four inches in a few hours. The flooding overwhelmed the city’s aging stormwater infrastructure. Over 800 homes were impacted, mostly in low-income areas where residents do not have flood insurance. There were two deaths and millions in economic damage. Starting on January 31 and lasting over a week, record-setting rainstorms caused flash flooding and landslides across southern California. Some of the hardest hit areas received up to 10 inches in a couple of days. The hardest hit areas suffered power outages as well as mudslides that inundated homes. Damage to public infrastructure was so extensive that five million gallons of raw sewage spilled in the Compton area following several utility failures. Shelters struggled with housing homeless populations. There were three deaths. During April 3 -5 a powerful late-season blizzard brought two feet of heavy snow to Maine. Southern portions of the state were especially affected. The storm caused extensive damage to roads, bridges and structures. The storm was the biggest ‘nor’easter’ to hit the state in years that toppled trees and powerlines. There were widespread power outages to over 300,000 homes and businesses. Wind gusts along the coast exceeded 55 miles per hour. Damage estimates are in the millions of dollars. Starting on April 2 and extending into late May, most of Kentucky was impacted by a series of severe storms, landslides, mudslides, straight-line winds and tornadoes. Over two months, at least 18 tornadoes left 175,000 people without power at various points. Winds of up to 165 miles per hour damaged or destroyed numerous homes along with torrential rain that caused landslides and mudslides across the state, especially to mobile homes on hillsides and low-lying areas. Damages are estimated to be in the tens of millions of dollars and there were six deaths. During April 6 – 12 a massive wildfire occurred across northwestern Oklahoma that triggered mass evacuations and left firefighters injured. The fires burned at least 7,000 acres, fueled by dry weather and 60 mile per hour winds. Statewide, the Oklahoma wildfires burned over 200,000 acres with 19 homes destroyed. The agricultural industry that sustains local economies across the state was heavily impacted. Later, between May 19 – 28 severe hailstorms, flooding and tornadoes affected 10 counties during a record-breaking tornado season. More than 5,700 homes lost power, numerous structures were damaged with other buildings destroyed. There was at least one death, and others reported missing. On April 6, severe thunderstorms, straight-line winds and freezing rain brought widespread damage to eight counties in western Nebraska. Survivors in this rural region endured long-lasting power outages along with closed highways and significant damage to homes. Economic losses are estimated to be tens of millions of dollars. During April 25 – 27 and again from May 20 – June 3, severe storms and straight-line winds produced 66 tornadoes that struck 20 counties across Nebraska setting a record. Some twisters reached 165 miles per hour. Hundreds of homes were destroyed by the storms and over one million people lost power. There were five deaths and over $2 billion in damages due to the storms. On April 14, a severe storm produced flooding, landslides and mudslides in three northern counties of Idaho that affected rural and urban communities. Farmland across a huge area was buried under mud and debris. This disaster severely impacted the agricultural industry, which is a major source of employment for low-income residents. Damages are estimated to be over $6 million. Later during July, over 250 wildfires burned 600,000 of acres, some occurring in substantial residential areas as well as rural communities. Dozens of homes were destroyed leading to extensive displacement of survivors. From April 25 – 30, a series of storms produced straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding across Kansas that caused widespread damage over 12 counties. Four large tornadoes reached winds up to 140 miles per hour. The storms also produced hail up to two inches in diameter. Dozens of homes were destroyed and many more were damaged displacing families. The agricultural industry and many farms were severely affected as well. There was one death and multiple injuries reported. Between April 26 – June 5 a series of powerful storms swept across much of Texas. Heavy rain, derechos, flash flooding and tornadoes caused widespread damage across many communities including Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston. Derechos brought sustained winds over 100 miles per hour across the Houston region and was the most damaging windstorm to hit the area in 25 years. Four tornadoes touched down in other areas of the state. Many roads and highways were shut down because of overturned vehicles, felled trees and downed power lines. More than 750,000 people were without utilities for an extended period. Estimated damages are in the billions of dollars in Houston alone. At least eight deaths were attributed to this severe weather and dozens were injured. Beginning April 26 and lasting into July, a record 122 tornadoes touched down across Iowa. The state experienced the most EF3 and EF4 tornadoes since 1999, including a tornado hitting the town of Greenfield with winds up to 300 miles per hour. In one town at least 153 homes were destroyed in just a few minutes by a single tornado. The twisters destroyed hundreds of homes and injured many survivors. Additionally, derechos tore through many communities while other areas experienced torrential rain and flooding. Over 5,000 homes were damaged by floods, 2,000 of which are irreparable. Damages are in the hundreds of millions of dollars to infrastructure, homes and personal property. There were five deaths. During May 6 – 9 a late-season severe winter storm caused extensive flooding to 11 Montana counties as well as the Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation and the Fort Belknap Indian Community. Over seven inches of rain fell in many areas along with wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour. The heavy rain increased snowmelt in higher elevations that led to inundated roads and destroyed electrical infrastructure that led to extended power outages. Rural communities were particularly impacted. Damages are estimated to be over $150 million. On May 10 a tornado outbreak and straight-line winds occurred throughout Florida’s panhandle region and the Tallahassee metropolitan area during the morning rush hour. Multiple tornadoes touched down across the area leaving large swaths of wind and water damage. Approximately 70,000 residents lost power along with numerous road closures due to felled trees and powerlines. The tornadoes were the worst to hit Tallahassee in 10 years. There were four deaths and damage estimates exceed $50 million. Between May 24 – 27 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding struck across 10 northern counties of Arkansas. At least six tornadoes were reported in the area that tore through multiple towns with some tornadoes reaching peak winds between 140 – 150 miles per hour. One tornado set a state record being almost two miles wide, and another tornado’s path extended over 21 miles. Over 68,000 people lost power with many without utilities for close to a week. There were eight deaths. During June 16 – July 4 severe storms and flooding affected northeast and south Minnesota. Up to nine inches of rain fell in three days in some areas that caused dams to fail due to the intense flooding. Some towns had up to 15 feet of water in their communities. Hundreds of homes were damaged that forced many to evacuate. The agricultural industry sustained extensive crop loss that negatively impacted many rural communities. Damages are estimated to be tens of millions of dollars. Between June 16 – July 8 severe storms, straight-line winds and extensive flooding affected 25 counties in the southern half of South Dakota. Described as a “1,000-year event,” up to 18 inches of rain fell over a three-day period. The Big Sioux River surpassed 43 feet over its banks and the agricultural industry sustained devastating crop loss. Numerous roads and highways were closed because of flooding while stranding many residents. Two hundred and fifty people had to be rescued by boat. Hundreds of homes were destroyed. Damages are estimated at over $2 billion. During June 17 – August 20, lightning strikes contributed to two massive, fast-moving wildfires in northwestern and southeastern counties of New Mexico. The fires burned over 24,000 acres of forested and residential areas as well as producing catastrophic flooding in the burn scars that continue to impact communities. Significant damage occurred to public infrastructure, water control facilities and public buildings. First responders conducted mass evacuations in many communities including two towns with a combined 12,000 residents. An estimated 1,400 structures were burned. There were two deaths. Beginning in late June, extreme heat and summer lightning strikes throughout Oregon started numerous wildfires. Many are ongoing as firefighters struggle to contain them. During 2024, a record 1.9 million acres burned in central and eastern regions of Oregon. Over 5,000 homes and structures were destroyed. Most of these fires have affected small and rural communities, severely impacting local economies. Damage estimates are approximately $600 million. There were two deaths. On July 8 Hurricane Beryl made landfall along the entire Gulf Coast south of Texas as a Category-1 storm. It moved inland over Houston bringing torrential rain, flash flooding and spawned tornadoes that impacted communities across southern and eastern Texas. Extensive damage occurred to residential, commercial, industrial and agriculture properties. More than two million homes lost power and left hundreds of thousands without utilities for more than a week during hot and humid weather. Damages resulting from the hurricane are over $6 billion. There were 38 deaths and many injuries. On August 5 Hurricane Debby made landfall along Florida’s Big Bend region. The slow-moving Category-1 storm caused widespread flooding and wind damage across Florida as well as to the entire southeast. Storm surge led to extensive damage along the Gulf Coast and rain accumulations peaked at almost 20 inches in some Florida communities. After restrengthening in the Atlantic, Debby made a second landfall in South Carolina before moving into North Carolina. Rain accumulation in the Carolinas was 15 inches in many areas and 10 tornadoes touched down. Flash flooding and felled trees caused loss of utilities to over 300,000 people. There were 10 deaths and about $2 billion in damages. On September 12 Hurricane Francine made landfall in Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana as a Category-2 storm with sustained winds of 100 miles per hour. Approximately 450,000 residents lost power for an extended period because of felled trees and downed power lines. Three parishes issued mandatory evacuations. Some communities received nine inches of rain. Extensive flooding and wind damage was reported across the region from the New Orleans metropolitan area to Baton Rouge. Storm surge along coastal areas was over four feet. Damage estimates exceed $1 billion.

