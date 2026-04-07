Trump to Iran: “A whole civilization will die tonight.” U.S. and Israeli airstrikes pounded targets across Iran overnight and into Tuesday. Railway infrastructure targeted in Iran after Israeli threat. Explosions reported on Kharg Island. Petrochemical facilities struck in Iran and Saudi Arabia, including a critical hub for plastics and fertilizer. IRGC warns no more restraint if bridges, energy plants bombed. Iranians form human chains around critical infrastructure. Israel continues slaughter in Lebanon. Israeli strike kills entire family in southern Lebanon safe zone. Al-Maghazi camp attack leaves at least eight dead. U.S. lawmakers call Cuba sanctions “economic warfare” after Havana visit. ICE has detained over 6,200 children since start of Trump’s second term, new data shows. Poll finds Texas Democratic primary voters shifting sharply on Israel. Gov. Ron DeSantis signs law allowing Florida officials to designate domestic terrorist organizations and expel student supporters. Lawsuit accuses ExxonMobil and Empire Petroleum of $200 million accounting fraud in New Mexico. Vice President JD Vance arrives in Budapest to back Viktor Orbán ahead in approaching election. Australia’s most-decorated veteran arrested on five war crimes charges. Japan says journalist detained in Iran since January released on bail. Sudanese army breaks siege of Dilling. Taiwan’s opposition KMT leader arrives in China on “peace mission.” Six civilians killed in Ukrainian and Russian drone strikes on residential areas.

NEW from Drop Site: Tehran residents flee or brace as Trump threatens strikes on Tuesday.

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U.S. President Donald Trump mimics firing a gun as he speaks about the conflict in Iran in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on April 6, 2026, in Washington, DC. Photo by Kent Nishimura / AFP via Getty Images.

War on Iran

Trump to Iran: “A whole civilization will die tonight”: President Donald Trump reiterated his extreme threats against all Iranians in a post on social media on Tuesday, writing: “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!” Trump had previously given a deadline of Tuesday 8 p.m. ET for Iran to “Open the Fuckin’ Strait” or he would target civilian infrastructure. Reps. Rashida Tlaib , Ilhan Omar , and Shri Thanedar , as well as former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene , all called for the 25th Amendment to be used to remove the president over the threats. Sen. Ed Markey also called for Trump to be removed from office. On Monday, Rep. Yassamin Ansari said she would introduce articles of impeachment for Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

U.S. and Israeli airstrikes pounded targets across Iran overnight and into Tuesday: At least 17 civilian areas have been bombed across the country today, according to the Iranian Red Crescent, including multiple neighborhoods in Tehran, Alborz, Fars, and elsewhere. At least 18 people were killed, including two children, and 24 wounded in attacks on residential areas in Alborz province, according to the state-linked Fars news agency. At least nine people were killed in the city of Shahriar, west of Tehran, according to Iranian media. At least six people were killed in the city of Paris, east of Tehran, according to Iranian media. The Rafi Niya Synagogue in Tehran was destroyed in an airstrike on a residential building in the center of the capital that also hit the synagogue, according to the IRNA news agency. Khorramabad International Airport was hit in an airstrike, according to the Mizan news agency.

Railway infrastructure targeted in Iran after Israeli threat: Israeli strikes hit multiple railway bridges across Iran on Tuesday, according to the Mehr News Agency. The Yahya Abad railway bridge in Kashan, in Isfahan province in central Iran, was struck and killed two people, according to the Deputy Governor of Isfahan. Bridges in Qom and on the route between Hashtgerd and Tabriz were also hit. The strikes came after the Israeli military issued a warning telling Iranians to avoid using trains until 9pm local time. “Refrain from using and traveling by train throughout Iran. Your presence on trains and near railway lines endangers your life,” the statement said.

Explosions reported on Kharg Island: Footage circulating online appears to show explosions on Kharg Island, Iran’s primary oil export terminal in the Persian Gulf. Axios’s Barak Ravid, citing an anonymous U.S. official, reports the U.S. military conducted strikes on “military targets” on the island.

Petrochemical facilities struck in Iran and Saudi Arabia, including a critical hub for plastics and fertilizer: The Israeli military on Tuesday claimed it struck an Iranian petrochemical factory in Shiraz. Shortly afterwards, the IRGC claimed it launched retaliatory strikes on major American petrochemical companies in the Jubail region of Saudi Arabia, including Sadara—a $20 billion joint venture between Aramco and Dow that had already been forced offline by the war—as well as ExxonMobil and Dow Chemical, using medium-range missiles and suicide drones. The Jubail industrial complex, which accounts for roughly 7% of Saudi GDP, is home to 13 of SABIC’s 16 Saudi production plants, making it one of the world’s most critical hubs for plastics, fertilizers, and industrial chemicals. Fires were reported at SABIC facilities following the strikes, according to a source on the ground cited by AFP.

Tehran residents flee or brace as Trump threatens strikes on Tuesday: Hundreds of thousands of Iranians are evacuating Tehran or sheltering in place ahead of a Tuesday 8:00 p.m. ET deadline set by President Donald Trump, who threatened on Truth Social to target power plants and bridges unless Iran opens the Strait of Hormuz. “I panicked when I saw this. He wants to ‘blow everything up’ and ‘take the oil’? He is gonna hit bridges?” one resident told Drop Site. “I am responsible for my family’s safety,” he said. “I cannot let them live in peril. I have no choice but to flee Tehran.” Read the latest dispatch from Tehran, written by a correspondent for Drop Site News, here.

Iranians form human chains around critical infrastructure: Footage shared by Iranian media on Tuesday showed human chains being formed at key power plants and bridges in Iran, including the Kazerun Combined Cycle Power Plant, Rajee Power Plant, Bisotun Power Plant, Tabriz Power Plant, and bridges in Ahvaz and Dezful. Iran’s secretary of the National Council of Youth and Adolescents, Alireza Rahimi, said earlier on Monday amid threats from Trump to target Iranian infrastructure: “Tomorrow, human chains of young people will be formed around power plants across the country.”

IRGC warns no more restraint if bridges, energy plants bombed: The IRGC warned on Tuesday it would “deprive the U.S and its allies of the region’s oil and gas for years” if President Donald Trump carried out his threat to attack power plants and bridges in Iran. “We have exercised great restraint and had considerations in choosing retaliatory targets, but from now on all these considerations have been removed,” the IRGC said.

Iranian drone strike wounds 15 U.S. troops at Kuwait air base: Fifteen U.S. troops were wounded in an Iranian drone strike on Ali al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait overnight, two U.S. officials told CBS News, with most returning to duty shortly after. U.S. Central Command confirmed the cumulative toll of American wounded since the start of the conflict now stands at 373, of whom 330 have returned to duty and 5 remain seriously injured.

IRGC claims fresh strikes on U.S. base in Kuwait: Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it launched new missile and drone strikes on Camp Buehring, also known as Al-Odeiri, in northwestern Kuwait, roughly 25 miles south of the Iraqi border, describing the attack as part of its “98th wave” of operations. Satellite imagery released by Iran’s Tasnim News Agency, corroborated by open-source analysis from late March through early April, purports to show eight distinct impact sites across the facility, including hits near personnel housing and troop barracks, damage to helicopter shelters and maintenance hangars, and fire damage to logistics warehouses and storage areas.

Two Qatari LNG tankers turn back from Strait of Hormuz: Two fully loaded Qatari liquefied natural gas tankers, the Al Daayen and the Rasheeda, aborted an attempted transit of the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, reversing course after heading east toward the Omani side of the strait, according to ship-tracking data cited by Bloomberg and Reuters.

Third Turkish vessel transits Strait of Hormuz: A third Turkish-owned ship, the Ocean Thunder, safely passed through the Strait of Hormuz overnight carrying Iraqi crude oil to Malaysia, Turkish Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu announced Monday. Turkey has positioned itself as a diplomatic intermediary between Tehran and Washington, with Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan speaking with Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi on Monday in their second call since Friday. Fidan also held talks with U.S. officials amid search and rescue efforts following the downing of a U.S. F-15E fighter jet over Iran.

U.N. Security Council to vote on Bahrain’s Strait of Hormuz resolution: The United Nations Security Council is set to vote Tuesday on a revised resolution drafted by Bahrain addressing freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. The updated text “strongly encourages” interested states to coordinate “defensive” efforts proportionate to the circumstances to safeguard commercial shipping through the Strait, explicitly including the naval escort of merchant and commercial vessels, and to “deter” any attempts to close, obstruct, or interfere with international navigation through the waterway.

Iran and Qatar trade rebukes over regional strikes: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told his Qatari counterpart on Monday that the regional crisis is “exclusively” the result of U.S. and Israeli aggression, accusing Washington of using bases in neighboring countries to launch strikes. Qatar’s prime minister pushed back, condemning Iran’s targeting of regional countries as a threat to stability and rejecting attacks on civilian infrastructure “under any circumstances.” Both sides called for an end to the conflict, with Iran reiterating its demand for a permanent cessation of hostilities.

Trump’s statements in advance of Tuesday’s “deadline”: President Trump made other several statements to the press on the day before his self-imposed “deadline” for the Strait of Hormuz to be opened. Regarding the U.S.’ war aims, he said, “If I had my choice, what would I like to do, take the oil. Because it’s there for the taking,” a desire which is, “unfortunately,” constrained by the desire of the American people to end the war. Addressing whether or not the planned strikes on Iran’s infrastructure would be a war crime, Trump said that it would not be because “They’re animals.” He reiterated his threat to “decimate by 12 o’clock [Tuesday] night” every bridge and power plant in the country in a Truth Social post, claiming that “the entire country “can be taken out in one night,” and he refused to clarify whether or not schools or hospitals would be off limits to reporters. “I don’t want to tell you that.” When asked why Iranians would accept this destruction, he said, they would “be willing to suffer that for their freedom.” The Pentagon scrapped a planned Tuesday morning press briefing with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chairman General Dan Caine without explanation, Al Monitor reported.

Iran delivers formal 10-point response to U.S. war proposal via Pakistan: Iran conveyed its official response to a U.S. proposal to end the war through Pakistani intermediaries Monday, Iran’s state news agency IRNA reported, rejecting a temporary ceasefire in favor of a permanent end to U.S.-Israeli hostilities. Tehran’s core conditions for a ceasefire include a complete cessation of fighting across the region, a protocol granting Iran control over passage through the Strait of Hormuz, reparations for war damages, and the lifting of sanctions. President Donald Trump told reporters the proposal was “a very significant step” but “not good enough.”

Iran says energy infrastructure can withstand U.S. attacks: Iranian energy officials and parliamentarians reassured the public that the country’s electricity grid possesses “significant resilience” and can withstand potential U.S. strikes, according to The New Arab. Officials pointed to the country’s diversification of its production sources, the wide geographic distribution of power plants, and an interconnected national ring network capable of redistributing power.

Lebanon

Israel continues its slaughter in Lebanon on Tuesday morning: Israeli forces killed at least eight people on Tuesday morning, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency, including three in a strike on Tayr Debba, one in a strike in Zebedine, and another killed in Deir al-Zahrani; a woman in Tyre succumbed to injuries from an earlier strike on Tuesday as well. The use of phosphorus shells by the Israeli military was reported in Ainata, and Israeli forces also reportedly opened fire on farmers in the Marjayoun plain, wounding a Syrian national.

IDF targets seventh bridge over Litani River: The Israeli army struck another bridge over the Litani River—its seventh targeted so far—claiming it was being used by Hezbollah “to transfer weapons, rockets, and launchers in order to advance terror plots.” Israel has systematically targeted bridges along the Litani since March 12, a campaign that has further isolated parts of southern Lebanon and disrupted access to essential services for residents remaining in the south.

Israeli strike kills entire family in southern Lebanon safe zone: An Israeli airstrike killed a family of seven, including three women and a five-year-old girl, in Kfar Hatta near Sidon in southern Lebanon, Spanish journalist Marta Mario reported. The strike hit an area to which Israel had ordered civilians to displace, mirroring a pattern documented in Gaza in which displaced families were subsequently struck in zones designated as safe.

Israeli strike kills Lebanese beekeepers’ union official: Marouf Rammal, a board member of Lebanon’s Beekeepers’ Union, was killed Monday in an Israeli strike in southern Lebanon, according to separate reports by journalists Hadi Hoteit and Courtney Bonneau. Colleagues mourned Rammal as a central figure in developing the country’s apiary sector, crediting him with sourcing queen bee strains now widely used by beekeepers across the region.

Attacks by Hezbollah: Hezbollah claimed multiple attacks on Israeli positions, including repeated rocket strikes on Kiryat Shmona, and strikes on Karm Ben Zimra, Margaliot, Misgav Am, Al-Ajil, Hamames Hill south of Khiam, Nimr al-Jamal, and Bayyada. The group released footage it said showed a strike on an Israeli tank in Rshaf, Bint Jbeil district. Artillery exchanges were also reported between Khiam and Abl al-Saqi in the Marjayoun district.

Genocide in Gaza, West Bank, and Israel

Casualty count: Over the last 24 hours, ten Palestinians were killed and 44 were injured in Israeli attacks across Gaza. The total recorded death toll since October 7, 2023 has risen to 72,312 killed, with 172,134 injured. Since October 11, the first full day of the so-called ceasefire, Israel has killed at least 733 Palestinians in Gaza and wounded 2,034, while 759 bodies have been recovered from under the rubble, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Strikes on Gaza leave at least 12 dead on Monday: At least ten Palestinians were killed and many more wounded on Monday in Al-Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza after an armed group of collaborators attacked the camp’s eastern sector, triggering clashes with residents. Israeli forces provided cover for the armed militia and launched airstrikes during the fighting, according to witnesses.In Gaza City’s Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, an Israeli strike killed a child on an electric bicycle. Israeli forces also killed one Palestinian after they opened fire on a vehicle in Khan Younis.

Ben Gvir storms Al-Aqsa Mosque amid 39-day closure: Far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir entered the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque—one of Islam’s holiest sites—on Monday with heavy Israeli police presence, reported WAFA. This move was condemned by several Muslim-majority countries, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Turkey. Ben Gvir’s storming of the mosque comes amid growing calls from settler groups to escalate such incursions, and a 39-day long Israeli closure of Al-Aqsa and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre since the onset of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, under the pretext of a “state of emergency.”

U.S. News

By Julian Andreone, with Ryan Grim. Have a tip on Capitol Hill? Email Andreone at Julian@dropsitenews.com.

U.S. lawmakers call Cuba sanctions “economic warfare” after five-day Havana visit: Representatives Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) and Jonathan Jackson (D-Ill.) concluded an official five-day visit to Cuba on April 5, meeting President Miguel Díaz-Canel , Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez , and members of parliament to document the humanitarian impact of U.S. sanctions and the fuel blockade firsthand. In interviews following the trip, both lawmakers described a severe crisis in which power outages are disabling neonatal units, ventilators, incubators, and elevators across the country. Cuban leadership, they said, reiterated openness to direct negotiations with Washington. “This is the most sanctioned part of Planet Earth ⁠right now, just 90 miles off our shores,” Jackson told a group of reporters. ”Let´s bring ​the rhetoric down. People are suffering. And they are suffering for no good reason.”

ICE has detained over 6,200 children since start of Trump’s second term, new data shows: Immigration and Customs Enforcement has detained more than 6,200 children since President Donald Trump returned to office, with a daily average of 226 minors taken into custody—a tenfold increase over the final year of the Biden administration—according to data obtained from ICE by the Deportation Data Project and analyzed by the Marshall Project. Nearly half of detained children have been held at the Dilley Immigration Processing Center in Texas, where court filings by detainee advocates describe children going hungry, worms and mold found in food, inadequate medical care, and a 13-year-old placed in isolation after a suicide attempt. More than 1,600 children have been held beyond the court-mandated 20-day limit, and over 3,600 have been deported, often with little or no advance notice to their families.

Poll finds Texas Democratic primary voters shifting sharply on Israel: A new survey by the IMEU Policy Project, conducted by Data for Progress, finds 76% of Texas Democratic primary voters believe Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, and 80% support ending U.S. weapons funding to the country. Congressional candidate James Talarico holds a four-to-one advantage over Rep. Jasmine Crockett among voters aware of his criticism of Israel, with 88% agreeing with his position opposing weapons transfers to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government and 44% of his supporters saying his stance on Israel directly influenced their vote. Just 2% of respondents said maintaining U.S. support for Israel was a priority.

DeSantis signs a law allowing Florida officials to designate domestic terrorist organizations and expel student supporters: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation Monday granting state leaders the authority to designate groups as domestic or foreign terrorist organizations, dissolve them, strip their state funding, and expel university students who support them. The law also mandates that expelled students on a study visa be reported to ICE. Designations require approval from the governor and three elected Cabinet members: the attorney general, chief financial officer, and agriculture commissioner. In December, DeSantis designated the Council on American-Islamic Relations and the Muslim Brotherhood as foreign terrorist organizations under an executive order, the enforcement of which a federal judge temporarily blocked last month.

Private credit crisis deepens from exposure to software loans: At least seven major private credit funds have suspended or limited investor redemptions in recent weeks amid growing alarm over exposure to heavily indebted software companies, with a Wall Street Journal analysis finding that the largest funds had understated their software loan holdings by as much as 46%, according to a new report from Maureen Tkacik at The American Prospect. Apollo co-president John Zito told an investment conference last month that most private credit software loans issued between 2018 and 2022 are worth no more than 20 to 40 cents on the dollar. Tkacik’s full investigation here.

Lawsuit accuses ExxonMobil and Empire Petroleum of $200 million accounting fraud in New Mexico: A lawsuit filed in New Mexico District Court alleges that ExxonMobil and Empire Petroleum subsidiaries fraudulently undervalued their cleanup obligations by roughly 33 times their true cost when transferring several hundred aging oil wells in 2021, leaving the state potentially liable for nearly $200 million in remediation. New Mexico is already projected to face between $700 million and $1.6 billion in total cleanup costs if its bonding and transfer rules are not overhauled, according to a report from the state legislature’s finance committee. The latest from Capital and Main is here.

Billionaires buy up Yellowstone after destroying global ecosystems: An investigation by In These Times found that seven of the ten largest landowners in Montana’s Park and Sweet Grass counties—home to some of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem’s most celebrated wildlife habitat—are ultra-wealthy investors and industrialists who accumulated their fortunes through industries that are actively destroying ecosystems elsewhere. The MacMillan family, majority owners of Cargill Inc. and proprietors of the 44,000-acre Wild Eagle Mountain Ranch in the Crazy Mountains, illustrate the pattern most sharply: Cargill’s 2003 opening of a soy export terminal in Santarém, Brazil, triggered an explosion of industrial soy cultivation on the Planalto Santareno that has razed more than 660 square miles of Amazonian forest cover since 2000, poisoned waterways, and displaced the Mundurukú and other Indigenous communities who had managed the land sustainably for generations. The investigation from Joseph Bullington is here.

Other International News

Strikes on base in Syria: Drone strikes caused significant damage and ongoing fires at the U.S. military base at Al-Tanf in Syria on Tuesday, with two Shahed drones suspected as the culprits, Drop Site’s Ryan Grim reports. No fatalities were reported. The Syrian Arab Army took control of the facility in February, claiming it did so “through coordination” with U.S. forces.

JD Vance arrives in Budapest to back Orbán ahead of April 12 election: Vice President JD Vance traveled to Budapest Tuesday for two days of bilateral meetings with Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, whose Fidesz party faces its most competitive election in over a decade against opposition leader Péter Magyar and the Tisza Party. Most polls have Magyar, a former Fidesz official, leading Orbán by as many as 20 points; Magyar retains many of Orbán’s conservative views on immigration and social issues, and has centered much of his opposition to him on Orban’s combativeness towards the European Union.

Italy airports affected by fuel shortages: At least four airports in northern Italy—Milan Linate, Bologna, Venice and Treviso—have imposed restrictions on jet fuel due to shortages, giving priority to long-haul and medical flights. Priority will be given to ambulance flights, state flights, and flights of more than three hours, according to an official notice.

Australia’s most-decorated veteran arrested on five war crimes charges: Ben Roberts-Smith, a 47-year-old former Australian special forces soldier and Victoria Cross recipient, was arrested at Sydney Airport Tuesday and charged with five counts of war crimes in connection with the alleged murder of five Afghan civilians between 2009 and 2012, the Australian Federal Police announced. Roberts-Smith is accused of either directly shooting Afghans who were not participating in hostilities at the time of their deaths or of ordering these shootings by his subordinates. Each charge carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

Japan says journalist detained in Iran since January released on bail: A Japanese national believed to be a journalist at public broadcaster NHK has been released on bail after being detained in Iran since January, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara confirmed on Tuesday.

Sudanese army breaks siege of Dilling: The Sudanese army reopened the road linking Dilling in South Kordofan to North Kordofan on Monday after seizing the town of Al-Tukma, approximately seven kilometers east of Dilling, from a coalition of the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North, Sudan Tribune reports.

Venezuela’s government and opposition seek pause in asset seizure case: Lawyers representing both the Venezuelan government and its political opposition jointly asked a U.S. federal magistrate on Monday to pause a case in which foreign creditors are seeking to seize funds linked to state oil company PDVSA, while the two sides determine who will best represent Venezuela’s interests in U.S. courts. The unusual coordination may prefigure future cooperation between the government and the opposition to protect the country’s U.S. assets—including Houston-based refiner Citgo Petroleum, which is owned by PDVSA—from foreign creditors, bondholders, and other claimants. The magistrate granted the pause for 45 days.

Taiwan’s opposition KMT leader arrives in China on “peace mission”: Kuomintang chairwoman Cheng Li-wun arrived in Shanghai on Tuesday for what she called a “historic journey for peace,” the first visit by a KMT leader to China in a decade, meeting Taiwan Affairs Office head Song Tao before traveling by train to Nanjing. The trip, which could include a meeting with President Xi Jinping when Cheng reaches Beijing on Thursday, comes as five Chinese warships are currently deployed around Taiwan.

Six civilians killed as Ukrainian and Russian drone strikes hit residential areas: A Ukrainian drone strike on the Alexandrovsky District in Russia’s Vladimir region killed a 12-year-old boy and both of his parents in their apartment overnight, regional governor Alexander Avdeev announced Tuesday. The boy’s five-year-old sister survived but suffered serious burns and was hospitalized, according to local officials. In the Dnipropetrovsk region of Ukraine, a Russian drone strike hit a city bus on Tuesday morning, killing three people and wounding 12 more as commuters headed to work, according to Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

Bolivia’s Arce declares himself a political prisoner: Former Bolivian President Luis Arce, detained since December 2025, declared himself a “political prisoner” in a letter from jail. Arce denounced psychological torture, lack of due process, and the rejection of his defense’s requests including medical exams, claiming the government of President Rodrigo Paz and the judiciary seek his “civil and political death.”

More from Drop Site

Utah State Senator Nate Blouin sat down with Drop Site News Capitol Hill correspondent Julian Andreone to discuss Israel, the war on Iran, Democratic House leadership, and his congressional campaign.

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