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huey's avatar
huey
2h

Iran may suffer physically but the US and Western civilization under Trump has died morally.

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Violinmaven
2h

WHERE’S THE 25th AMENDMENT??? Get this jerk OUT of the WH AND THE PRESIDENCY NOW!! If you don’t know about the text message DJT sent to the President of Norway, find it on YouTube. This guy DJT needs to be medicated and in an ASYLUM RIGHT NOW!!! RELIEVE HIM OF DUTY IMMEDIATELY!! He is NOT WELL! His MEGALOMANIAC PERSONALITY IS OUT OF CONTROL!!!😡😡😡😡😡 JD WOULD BE WAY BETTER THAN THE CLOWN WE HAVE RIGHT NOW!!!

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