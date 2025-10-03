Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amanda Sullivan's avatar
Amanda Sullivan
1h

Love you guys. Thanks for always pushing and coming up with the goods!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ketsueki Miyagawa's avatar
Ketsueki Miyagawa
11m

Oh, they've just been PREPARING for a large scale massacre in Gaza City. I guess up until this point they were warming up.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Drop Site News, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture