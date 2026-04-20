Official death toll in Iran tops 3,300. President Donald Trump says negotiations to start Tuesday, threatens Iran; Iran says no negotiations scheduled. U.S. warship attacks and takes control of Iranian cargo ship. Tanker fired upon near Oman. UAE in talks with U.S. about currency swap. Israel continues military activity in Lebanon despite ceasefire. French UNIFIL peacekeeper killed in southern Lebanon ambush; France points to Hezbollah. Israeli attacks continue in Gaza. Israel kills two UNICEF water truck drivers. Gaza reconstruction costs estimated at $71.4 billion. U.S. military kills three in latest vessel strike in the Caribbean. Pro-Israel candidates beaten in Michigan races. Gunman in Louisiana kills eight children. U.S. sanctions Colombian mercenary recruiters supplying fighters to Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces. Brazil, Spain, and Mexico warn against military intervention in Cuba. DRC government and M23 rebels agree to prisoner releases and aid access. 56 bodies, mostly infants, found abandoned at Trinidad and Tobago cemetery. Gunman kills six in Kyiv street attack. Strikes hit Russian and Ukrainian energy infrastructure. Fire destroys over 1,000 homes in Malaysia. Colombia’s Gustavo Petro threatens lawsuit against Ecuador’s Daniel Noboa.

From Drop Site: Trump’s erratic behavior might torpedo talks, Iranian official tells Drop Site.

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A candlelight vigil on April 19, 2026 in Shreveport, Louisiana after eight children were killed and two women were wounded by a gunman. Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images.

Iran and Ceasefire

At least 3,375 killed in Iran during the war: The head of Iran Legal Medicine Organization released final casualty figures for the conflict from the start of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran to April 10, 2026, reporting a total of 3,375 deaths, including 2,875 men and 496 women, according to WANA. At least 383 children were killed in the attacks. The provinces most affected were Tehran, Hormozgan, and Isfahan.

Trump says negotiations to start Tuesday, threatens Iran; Iran says no negotiations scheduled: President Donald Trump told Fox News on Sunday, ahead of a potential second round of negotiations, that if Iran did not sign a deal, “the whole country is going to get blown up.” The deal, Trump claimed, is “very simple“ and requires the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Trump announced on Truth Social that the U.S. negotiating team would arrive in Pakistan on Monday evening. Speaking to the New York Post on Monday, Trump signaled openness to a direct meeting with Iranian officials. “I have no problem meeting them,” he said. “If they want to meet, and we have some very capable people, but I have no problem meeting them.” The 10-day ceasefire expires tomorrow, on April 21st.

Iran is undecided on another round of talks with the U.S.: “We have no plans for the next round of negotiation, and no decision has been made in this regard,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said in a briefing on Monday. The ceasefire with the U.S. is set to expire on Tuesday. “While claiming diplomacy and readiness for negotiations, the U.S. is carrying out behaviors that do not in any way indicate seriousness in pursuing a diplomatic process,” Baghaei said, citing the U.S. attack on an Iranian cargo ship and naval blockade on Iranian ports.

U.S. warship takes control of Iranian cargo ship: An American destroyer fired on and seized an Iranian-flagged cargo ship, U.S. President Donald Trump posted on Sunday. The USS Spruance intercepted the Touska after its crew refused orders to halt what he described as an attempt to breach the U.S. naval blockade, Trump posted, saying the Navy “blew a hole in the engine room” before U.S. Marines took custody of the vessel. The spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said Iran will take action, describing it as a “terrorist U.S. attack” on an Iranian vessel. He stated that Iran was initially prepared to respond but refrained due to the presence of crew members and their families on board.

Pakistan holds emergency calls with Iranian leadership: Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held back-to-back calls Sunday with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, respectively, as Islamabad scrambled to keep diplomatic channels open ahead of Tuesday’s ceasefire expiration with a second round of talks still unconfirmed.

Tanker fired upon near Oman: A commercial tanker came under fire Saturday from two suspected Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps gunboats roughly 20 nautical miles northeast of Oman, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency warned, saying the vessels approached without radio contact before opening fire. No injuries were reported, and the crew was confirmed safe. At least 8 tankers appeared to have exited the Persian Gulf after transiting the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, based on AIS data.

Two Indian-flagged vessels struck in Strait of Hormuz: India summoned Iran’s ambassador on Saturday after two Indian-flagged ships were hit in separate Strait of Hormuz incidents—one involving Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps gunboats firing on a tanker and a second struck by an unknown projectile—as Reuters reported that vessels in the waterway were receiving Iranian VHF radio broadcasts declaring the strait “completely closed” to all traffic.

Iran’s parliament speaker warns of full closure of Strait of Hormuz if U.S. blockade continues: Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the speaker of Iran’s parliament, said Sunday in a televised address that the Islamic Republic holds effective control over the Strait of Hormuz and warned that passage will “definitely be restricted” if the United States does not lift its naval blockade of Iranian ports. Ghalibaf said Iranian forces responded to what he described as a U.S. mine-clearing operation in the strait—which Tehran considers a ceasefire violation—and claimed that during talks in Islamabad, he personally warned the American delegation that any forward movement by the vessel would be met with fire. “It is impossible for others to pass through the Strait of Hormuz while we cannot,” Ghalibaf said. CNN reported on Saturday that Iran would prioritize passage through the Strait of Hormuz for vessels that comply with new operating rules and pay security fees, with ships that decline at risk of having their transit “postponed.”

UAE in talks with U.S. about currency swap: The United Arab Emirates has begun preliminary discussions with American officials about a potential financial backstop should the Iran war deepen its economic strain, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday. UAE Central Bank Governor Khaled Mohamed Balama reportedly raised the possibility of a currency swap line with Federal Reserve and Treasury officials, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, during meetings in Washington last week. The discussions reflect growing Emirati anxiety that the conflict could drain foreign currency reserves and trigger capital flight, threatening the country’s standing as an international financial center.

Trump’s erratic behavior could torpedo talks, Iranian official tells Drop Site: A senior Iranian official with direct access to Tehran’s internal deliberations told Drop Site News that Iran believes there is a significant chance that Trump—urged on by Israel—will resume military strikes if no deal is reached before the ceasefire expires Tuesday. In that scenario, the official said, Tehran would suspend all diplomatic channels and seek to impose “significantly greater costs” on U.S. interests for a prolonged period. The latest from Jeremy Scahill and Murtaza Hussain for Drop Site here.

Lebanon

Israel continues military activity in Lebanon despite ceasefire: ​​Israeli airstrikes were reported on the town of Al-Tiri in the Bint Jbeil district Monday and on a house in Burj Qalawiyah, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency. Overnight, multiple homes in the Duwayb area west of Meiss El Jabal were also demolished, alongside ongoing widespread destruction of infrastructure in southern villages. The Israeli military published a map on Sunday, showing a newly established “Yellow Line” line inside Lebanon where its troops were deployed. The map named more than 50 villages in the south to which residents should not return. The deployment line on the map runs 5-10 km deep along the border into Lebanese territory. Israel also ordered residents to stay away from the area of the Litani River. Hezbollah MP Hassan Fadlallah told AFP the group would work to break the so-called “Yellow Line.” Israel’s military said Saturday it carried out airstrikes and artillery strikes in southern Lebanon after reporting that individuals crossed south of the “Yellow Line” toward Israeli troops.



Hezbollah claims destruction of four Israeli tanks: Hezbollah said that an Israeli force of eight armored vehicles moving from Al-Taybeh toward the old Al-Sal’a position in Deir Seryan was hit by “a detonation of pre-planted explosive devices” on Sunday. The group claimed the blasts destroyed four Merkava tanks, which “were seen on fire,” and said Israeli forces later removed them from the site.

Lebanese president meets with U.S. ambassador: Lebanese President Joseph Aoun held talks Monday with the U.S. ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa, focused on maintaining the ceasefire. Earlier Monday, Aoun insisted Lebanon will pursue “bilateral negotiations”—separate from the Iran talks. “The upcoming negotiations are separate from any other negotiations because Lebanon faces two options: either the continuation of the war with all its humanitarian, social, economic, and sovereignty repercussions, or negotiation to put an end to this war,” Aoun said.

French UNIFIL peacekeeper killed in southern Lebanon ambush; France points to Hezbollah: A French soldier serving with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon was killed and three others wounded Saturday in an ambush near the village of Ghandouriyeh in southern Lebanon. French and UNIFIL officials blamed Hezbollah, though Hezbollah denied involvement. In late March, three Indonesian peacekeepers were killed in separate incidents—a UNIFIL vehicle explosion and a projectile strike.

Gaza, the West Bank, and Israel

Casualty count: Over the last 24 hours, two Palestinians were killed and 22 were injured in Israeli attacks across Gaza. The total recorded death toll since October 7, 2023 has risen to 72,553 killed, with 172,296 injured. Since October 11, the first full day of the so-called ceasefire, Israel has killed at least 777 Palestinians in Gaza and wounded 2,193, while 761 bodies have been recovered from under the rubble, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Israeli attacks continue in Gaza: An Israeli drone strike targeted a group of Palestinians in the Zeitoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City. At dawn, one person was killed and another injured in a drone strike on the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza. Three more people were injured on Al-Rashid Street, west of Gaza City, and others were wounded by gunfire in Khan Younis. Israeli strikes killed at least three Palestinians across Gaza on Sunday, according to Palestinian media and medical sources. A child, Hala Darwish, was killed near Al-Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza, Wafa reported, while Khalil Nasser, 62, was shot in the head outside his tent in a displaced families’ camp in Jabalia while helping others collect water. Ayman Abu Hasna, 38, was killed in an Israeli drone strike on a motorcycle along Salah al-Din Street northeast of Nuseirat camp, Al-Awda Hospital said. Israeli forces killed a Palestinian identified as Yousef Bin Hasan northwest of Rafah, and a young girl was separately reported shot in the southern Mawasi area.

Israel kills two UNICEF water truck drivers: Two truck drivers contracted by UNICEF to deliver clean water to Palestinian families in Gaza were killed by Israeli fire at the Mansoura water filling point in northern Gaza. Mansoura is the only operational truck filling point for the Mekorot water supply line serving Gaza City, according to UNICEF.

Senior Hamas official denies NYT report on disarmament: The New York Times reported on Sunday that Hamas is willing to relinquish “thousands of automatic rifles and other weapons,” and that it would turn these weapons over to the Palestinian administrative committee set up under the Gaza Board of Peace. A senior Hamas official told Drop Site’s Jeremy Scahill, however, that this report is “rubbish.”

Satellite imagery shows Israeli military entrenchment expanding across Gaza: An investigation by Al Jazeera using satellite imagery found that Israeli military construction is accelerating across Gaza while civilian reconstruction has essentially ceased. Satellite images show Israeli forces have secretly moved concrete boundary markers hundreds of metres further into Palestinian territory, building new fortifications, paved roads, watchtowers, and permanent outposts expanding across the territory. Meanwhile, the “New Rafah” reconstruction vision promoted by Jared Kushner at Davos in January has shown no ground-level progress. Read the full report here.

Gaza reconstruction costs estimated at $71.4 billion: A joint assessment by the European Union, United Nations, and World Bank estimates that Gaza will require $71.4 billion for recovery and reconstruction over the next decade, including $26.3 billion in the first 18 months to restore essential services and infrastructure. The report notes that more than 371,888 housing units have been destroyed or damaged, over 50% of hospitals are non-functional, nearly all schools have been affected, and the economy has shrunk by 84%. According to the report, development has been set back by an estimated 77 years, about 1.9 million people have been displaced, and over 60% of the population have lost their homes.

Israeli attacks on the occupied West Bank: Israeli forces detained more than 50 Palestinians on Monday during raids in Hebron, Yatta, Beit Ummar, and Anabta near Tulkarm, according to WAFA. Three others, including a local Prisoners Society director, were also detained in Tammun. Meanwhile, military bulldozers uprooted dozens of olive and almond trees for the second consecutive day. In the Tubas area, Israeli forces also destroyed water pipelines near Tammun as part of ongoing land clearing reportedly linked to plans for a 22-kilometer road connecting checkpoints east of Nablus and Tubas. Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian who allegedly entered the illegal settlement of Negohot in the southern Hebron Hills on Saturday. The military claimed—without providing evidence—that the person was armed with a knife.



U.S. News

By Julian Andreone, with Ryan Grim. Have a tip on Capitol Hill? Email Andreone at Julian@dropsitenews.com.

U.S. military kills three in latest vessel strike in the Caribbean: The U.S. military conducted a strike against a boat in the Caribbean on Sunday, killing three people, according to U.S. Southern Command. SOUTHCOM posted a video of the strike and said, “Three male narco-terrorists were killed during this action” without providing evidence. Over 180 people have been killed in dozens U.S. strikes on vessels in the Caribbean and Pacific since September.

Pro-Israel candidates beaten in Michigan AG and Regents races: Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel coordinated with top figures on the board of the University of Michigan Board of Regents to attempt to prosecute student protesters in 2024 in connection with the encampment. At this weekend’s Democratic convention, the party rejected pro-Israel Regent Jordan Acker in favor of Dearborn attorney Amir Makled, despite an attempt to gin up scandal for social media posts favorable to Hezbollah, as well as a retweet of Candace Owens calling Israelis “demons.” The Regents who led the charge against the student protesters backed Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald in the AG’s race to replace Nessel, yet she was beaten by Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit.

Also at the convention: Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Rep. Haley Stevens —supported by AIPAC—was booed as she went onstage. A poll by Drop Site and Zeteo in April showed the race is neck and neck between Stevens and her opponents, Mallory McMorrow and Abdul El-Sayed . Poll here.

Gunman in Louisiana kills eight children: A father in Shreveport, Louisiana shot and killed eight children Sunday morning and critically wounded two women, including the mother of seven of the children, in a domestic dispute before being killed by police. It was the deadliest U.S. mass shooting in more than two years, the Associated Press reported.

Zohran Mamdani meets Obama in New York in first face-to-face sit-down: New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani met former President Barack Obama in New York, Politico reported. During the meeting, the two read aloud to a group of children at a childcare center. The meeting follows Obama’s earlier offer to serve as a “sounding board” for Mamdani.

Ben Rhodes discusses Biden-era Cuba policy: In a podcast appearance, Obama’s deputy national security advisor Ben Rhodes reviewed President Joe Biden’s Cuba policy, arguing it was largely the same as President Trump’s. “Biden was a chickenshit,” Rhodes said, “and was afraid to go back to the Obama policy because he was afraid of Bob Menendez.” (Ed Augustin wrote for Drop Site back in October 2024 about this very topic.)

Other International News

Spanish prime minister calls on EU to terminate association agreement with Israel: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez called on the European Union to end its Association Agreement with Israel on Sunday during a rally in Andalusia, saying a government that violates international law and European values “cannot be our partner.” Spain will formally propose to end the agreement at a meeting of EU foreign ministers on Tuesday, Politico reports.

U.S. sanctions Colombian mercenary recruiters supplying fighters to Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces: The U.S. Treasury Department announced sanctions Friday against three individuals and two Bogotá-based firms for recruiting and deploying hundreds of former Colombian soldiers to fight alongside Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. The sanctioned entities include the employment agency Fénix—established last year as a replacement for a previously sanctioned firm, A4SI—as well as a second recruitment agency, GQAB. Both are linked to retired Colombian military officer Alvaro Andres Quijano Becerra and his wife, who were sanctioned in December.

Brazil, Spain, and Mexico issue joint statement warning against military intervention in Cuba: The governments of Brazil, Spain, and Mexico issued a joint statement Saturday expressing deep concern over Cuba’s humanitarian crisis and calling for respect for international law, territorial integrity, and the peaceful settlement of disputes under the United Nations Charter—an implicit warning against military intervention as Washington has declined to rule out military action against the island. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum called for a formal declaration against intervention in Cuba during her address on Friday in Barcelona. Sheinbaum also proposed directing 10% of global arms spending toward a UN-led reforestation program.

DRC government and M23 rebels agree to prisoner releases and aid access: The government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and M23 rebels agreed Saturday to ease humanitarian aid deliveries, protect civilians, and release prisoners within 10 days following five days of talks in Switzerland. The two sides also signed a memorandum of understanding for a ceasefire monitoring mechanism to conduct surveillance and verification of a permanent ceasefire; fighting has persisted in the country’s east despite a December peace agreement.

56 bodies, mostly infants, found abandoned at Trinidad and Tobago cemetery: Trinidad and Tobago police launched a forensic investigation Saturday after 56 bodies—including 50 infants and six adults—were discovered abandoned at a cemetery in the town of Cumuto, roughly 40 kilometers from the capital Port of Spain. Preliminary indications suggest the case involves the unlawful disposal of unclaimed corpses, police said, noting that the adult remains bore morgue-style identification tags and that at least one adult male and one adult female showed signs of having undergone post-mortem examinations.

At least 17 migrant bodies recovered on Libyan shore: At least 17 bodies of capsized migrants were recovered in recent days from the shore near Zuwara, roughly 117 kilometres west of Tripoli, Libya’s Emergency Medicine and Support Center said Saturday. Most were buried, while one was identified as a Bangladeshi national and received by his family in Tripoli.

Gunman kills six in Kyiv street attack: A gunman killed six and wounded 10 others, including one child, in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district on Saturday before barricading himself inside a supermarket with hostages, officials said. After 40 minutes of attempted negotiations, he was shot and killed by special tactical police units. Ukrainian authorities identified the attacker as a 58-year-old born in Moscow, who carried a legally registered firearm and had renewed his weapons permit as recently as December 2025.

Strikes hit Russian and Ukrainian energy infrastructure: Russian forces launched 219 long-range drones overnight Friday, damaging port infrastructure, agricultural warehouses, depots, and administrative buildings in Ukraine’s southern Odesa region and knocking out power to 380,000 consumers in the north, Reuters reported. Ukrainian drones struck two oil refineries in Russia’s Samara region, an oil depot in Crimea, and a Lukoil-operated terminal at the Vysotsk port on the Baltic Sea overnight Friday. Ukraine’s Security Service also said it struck two Russian landing ships and a warship based in Crimea on Friday night.

Fire destroys over 1,000 homes in Malaysia: A fire tore through Kampung Bahagia, a coastal village on the island of Borneo, early Sunday, destroying more than 1,000 of the settlement’s roughly 1,200 homes and displacing over 9,000 residents, authorities said. The village, home to many Indigenous and undocumented residents living in wooden houses built over water, was declared a disaster zone. No deaths were reported, though several residents were injured. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Colombia’s Petro threatens lawsuit against Ecuador’s Noboa: Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced he will sue his Ecuadorian counterpart Daniel Noboa after the latter accused him of links to organized crime. Petro rejected the allegation and said it was an effort to interfere in Colombian politics as voters prepare for presidential elections at the end of May. Ecuador also recently announced 100% tariffs on Colombia, their largest trading partner in the region.

Leaks point to illegal influence campaign in Colombian elections: An investigation by Señal Investigativa and Revista Raya revealed details of “Plan Júpiter,” a strategy allegedly led by Jaime Bermúdez, a longtime communications strategist linked to right-wing former President Álvaro Uribe. According to leaked documents and audio, the plan aims to unduly influence Colombia’s presidential election in order to undermine the chances of Iván Cepeda Castro, the left-wing candidate representing outgoing President Gustavo Petro’s Historic Pact.

Cuban government underscores right to self defense amid U.S. threats: Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel responded to renewed U.S. threats of a military aggression by stressing that Cuba does not seek war but has the right of self-defense. The Cuban leader told teleSUR that the island has “the responsibility to defend” itself against threats but underscored his country’s willingness to dialogue with the Trump administration. Drop Site News’s José Luis Granados Ceja was in Cuba last week; you can watch his report on today’s episode of Breaking Points.

More from Drop Site

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) joined Sens. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) in calling attention to the case of Ahmed Shihab-Eldin, who was arrested on March 3 in Kuwait City and now faces prosecution in a special tribunal. “Shame on the Kuwaiti government,” she said on Friday. Drop Site’s reporting on Shihab-Eldin’s case is available here. A petition from The Committee to Protect Journalists demanding his release can be found here.

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