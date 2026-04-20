Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
huey's avatar
huey
8hEdited

"Trump’s erratic behavior might torpedo talks", Iranian official tells Drop Site.

I like that statement. It seems Trump's lies morph into torpedos that try sinking everything morally good.

Reply
Share
Istvan Kash's avatar
Istvan Kash
7h

“Biden was a chickenshit,” Rhodes said, “and was afraid to go back to the Obama policy because he was afraid of Bob Menendez.” Well, Menendez is now serving an 11 year prison sentence and Trump is taking the US and much of the world down the tubes due to Biden’s Zionist support for the Gaza genocide. I don’t want to hear one more person say that Kamala Harris lost because she was a woman of color and if the Democratic Party sees her as a presidential candidate in 2028, it will demonstrate it is beyond redemption.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Drop Site News, Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture