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Jasmine Musa's avatar
Jasmine Musa
8h

Having crossed every norm known to humanity, Israel has failed among others its' own safety and security. The unending wars it engages will therefore lead to its own downfall.

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Istvan Kash's avatar
Istvan Kash
9h

“Israeli officials privately urge Trump to abandon Iran talks, assassinate lead negotiator, report says.” Has the world not seen this scenario enough? Governments and populations around the globe are affected by this unprovoked Israeli/US war on Iran. It’s past time to bring it to an end.

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