U.S.-Israeli bombardment of Iran enters 7th day; Hundreds of thousands displaced in Lebanon amid Israeli assault; Trump fires Noem
Drop Site Daily: March 6, 2026
U.S. and Israeli airstrikes pound Iran for a seventh day. Over 3,600 civilian sites damaged in U.S.-Israeli strikes. U.S. and Israeli officials hint at escalation in coming days. Evidence grows that the U.S. is responsible for deadly strike on elementary school. President Donald Trump demands Iran’s “unconditional surrender.” Iranian strikes hit Bahrain. Iran launches attacks on Kuwait, where U.S. suspends embassy operations. Fighter jet appears to crash in Iraq. U.S. and Qatar discuss acquiring Ukrainian interceptor drones. U.S. continues to eye Kurdistan for help in war on Iran. Israeli strikes hit Beirut suburbs as bombardment intensifies across Lebanon. Mass displacement in southern suburbs of Beirut as Israeli leadership threatens destruction. IDF says two soldiers wounded in fighting in southern Lebanon. Hezbollah deploys elite Radwan fighters to southern Lebanon. Trump again calls for a Netanyahu pardon. Trump dumps Noem. House blocks resolution that would have limited Trump’s war on Iran. Stephen Miller calls for military campaign against drug cartels. Trump says U.S. action against Cuba could follow Iran war. Afghans rally in border provinces as fighting with Pakistan displaces tens of thousands. Sudanese army retakes strategic city, shelling continues in Kordofan. Islamist militants kill at least 14 Nigerian soldiers in attacks on army bases. Landslide at Rubaya coltan mine in eastern Congo kills more than 200. Iran war postpones new round of Russia-Ukraine peace talks.
From Drop Site: Drop Site reports on the Afghanistan-Pakistan war. Drop Site on the Hill asks lawmakers about the War Powers Act and the role of special interests in the decision to attack Iran. Commonwealth summons Pakistan over rule-of-law concerns and treatment of opposition.
Leqaa Kordia, a 33-year-old Palestinian woman from Paterson, New Jersey, has spent nearly a year in ICE detention in Texas after speaking out against Israel’s war in Gaza, despite an immigration judge twice ruling that she is eligible for release. Drop Site joins the IMEU Policy Project, MPower Action, Jewish Voice for Peace ACT, and the US Campaign for Palestinian Rights Action in calling for her immediate release. The link below allows users to send emails and make calls to your member of Congress on Leqaa’s behalf:
War on Iran
U.S. and Israeli airstrikes pound Iran for a seventh day: Intense U.S. and Israeli airstrikes hit Tehran and cities across Iran on Friday as the war entered its seventh day. Huge explosions were reported in residential areas of the capital and in the vicinity of Tehran University. Witnesses in Tehran told the AP the airstrikes were particularly intense, shaking homes in the area. Blasts were also reported in Shiraz, Qom, Isfahan, and Kermanshah. At least 20 civilians were killed and 30 injured after U.S.-Israeli strikes hit the Zibashahr residential district in the city of Shiraz, according to ISNA. Two paramedics are among the dead, according to the Tasnim news agency.
Casualty counts: The death toll in Iran has reached at least 1,332, according to the Iranian Red Crescent Society. Children account for about 30% of those killed in the U.S. and Israeli attacks, government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani said.
Over 3,600 civilian sites damaged in U.S.-Israeli strikes: The U.S.-Israeli attacks have damaged 3,643 civilian sites, including 3,090 homes, according to the head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, Pir Hossein Kolivand. In addition, 528 commercial and service centers, 14 medical or pharmaceutical facilities and nine Red Crescent facilities, have also been damaged.
U.S. and Israeli officials hint at escalation in coming days: U.S. and Israeli officials both suggested on Thursday that strikes on Iran would escalate. War Secretary Pete Hegseth said at a press conference Thursday that “the amount of firepower over Iran and over Tehran is about to surge dramatically.” Meanwhile, Israeli army chief of staff Lt. Gen Eyal Zamir said the Israeli military “will intensify the strike on the foundations of the regime and its military capabilities.” The Israeli military also issued a displacement order for residents of an industrial area of Qom, a seminary city south of Tehran.
Evidence grows that U.S. is responsible for deadly strike on elementary school that killed 180 children: There is growing evidence that the U.S. military carried out Saturday’s strike on a girls’ elementary school in Minab that killed around 180 children, including 168 schoolgirls, the majority of them aged between 7 and 12. An investigation by The New York Times using satellite imagery, verified videos, and social media posts, found that U.S. forces were most likely to have carried out the strike as they were attacking Iranian naval targets near the Strait of Hormuz. In a separate report, Reuters, quoting U.S. officials, reported that U.S. military investigators believe it was likely that U.S. forces were responsible for the strike, but had not yet reached a final conclusion. War Secretary Pete Hegseth on Wednesday acknowledged the US military was investigating the attacks, which ranks as one of the deadliest cases of children being killed in a single strike in memory.
White House posts movie montage glorifying war: As the war continues to escalate, the White House posted a video on Wednesday evening under the words “JUSTICE THE AMERICAN WAY” of what appeared to be footage of real military strikes and statements by War Secretary Pete Hegseth interspersed with a montage of famous movie clips including from including “Gladiator,” “Braveheart,” “Top Gun,” “Tron,” “John Wick,” “Superman,” “Transformers,” and “Deadpool.”
Trump demands Iran’s “unconditional surrender”: President Donald Trump said on social media that there would be no deal with Iran without “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!”
Iranian strikes hit Bahrain: Iranian strikes hit state oil facilities in Bahrain, including Bapco Refining’s Sitra refinery, the country’s only refinery and a major regional energy hub, Bahrain’s Interior Ministry confirmed. Another strike hit a high-rise in Manama, the country’s capital, and appeared to be a precision strike, targeting a specific apartment in a luxury tower where expatriates and business travelers often stay.
Iran launches attacks on Kuwait, where U.S. suspended embassy operations: Iran launched a new wave of missiles and drones toward Kuwait, with the Kuwaiti Army saying its air defenses were responding to hostile projectiles that breached the country’s airspace. Air raid sirens sounded and explosions were heard during interception attempts, while sources said the incoming weapons appeared to target U.S. military installations in the country, according to a statement on X. The U.S. State Department announced it had suspended operations at the U.S. Embassy in Kuwait City and urged U.S. citizens to leave the country if possible or to shelter in place. Kuwait’s Defense Ministry said two Kuwaiti Army personnel have been killed in attacks and 67 people have been injured.
Fighter jet appears to crash in Iraq: A fighter jet crashed in the southern Basra province of Iraq, according to local police, with the pilot ejecting before impact. Authorities say the pilot had not yet been located. Iranian outlet Fars News described the aircraft as an “aggressor fighter jet,” though it remains unclear whether it was American or Israeli. United States Central Command denied reports that a U.S. jet had been shot down over Basra, calling the claims “baseless and NOT TRUE.”
IRGC says it has more weapons, U.S. targets missile launchers: Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said the country is prepared for a prolonged conflict and has not yet used many of its newest weapons systems, with IRGC spokesman Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini saying “the enemy should expect painful blows in every operational wave” and that “new innovations and weapons” have not been used on a wide scale. It was also reported Thursday that the U.S. and Israel are racing to destroy Iran’s missile launchers and drone systems before their own air-defense interceptor stockpiles dwindle, according to The Wall Street Journal. War Secretary Pete Hegseth described the approach as “shooting the archer instead of the arrows,” with U.S. and Israeli aircraft monitoring subterranean bases to strike mobile launchers as they emerge. U.S. Central Command reports that launches have fallen by 86 percent over the first four days of the conflict despite Iran’s use of dispersed “mosaic defense” tactics and modified trucks to conceal its missile launchers.
U.S. and Qatar discuss acquiring Ukrainian interceptor drones: The United States and Qatar are in early discussions with Kyiv about acquiring Ukrainian interceptor drones to counter Iranian Shahed UAVs, according to Reuters. The talks are reportedly focused on Ukrainian technology capable of detecting incoming drones and disrupting their communications signals. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that Washington had requested assistance in countering Shahed drones and said Kyiv would consider such cooperation only if it does not weaken Ukraine’s defenses against Russia.
Araghchi discusses Iranian war aims: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi appeared on NBC News once again, where he discussed Iran’s war aims and outlook. He said, categorically, that Tehran is not seeking a ceasefire or talks with the U.S. Aragchi said that Iran sees no reason to negotiate after the second round of negotiations did not prevent an increase in American aggression. Araghchi said that Iran has no intention to strike the U.S. homeland, and is focusing its attacks on the extensive U.S. military presence in the region. He also said that Iran has no plans to close the Strait of Hormuz, which he insists remains open, but that “all scenarios” remain possible if the war continues. “This is not our war,” he emphasized. “This is a war of choice by the United States.”
Trump touches on Iranian missiles, gas, and leadership: President Donald Trump echoed the claim of his military’s top leadership that the U.S.-Israeli campaign has rapidly degraded Iran’s military capabilities, claiming that “as soon as they set off a missile, within four minutes the launcher gets hit.” He claimed that roughly 60% of Iran’s missiles and 64% of its launchers have been eliminated. When asked about the effect of the war on the U.S. energy market, he told Reuters that he does not “have any concern about” rising gas prices. “They’ll drop very rapidly when this is over, and if they rise, they rise, but this is far more important than having gasoline prices go up a little bit.” In the same interview, Trump said the United States must be involved in selecting Iran’s next leader, saying Washington would “have to choose that person along with Iran.” Trump added that it was too early to determine who might lead Iran next, saying “everybody’s in the mix,” including exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi. According to a report from The Washington Post, U.S. intelligence has seen “no signs of uprisings or defections” during the early days of the campaign.
U.S. continues to eye Kurdistan for help in Iran war: Nearly half of documented U.S.-Israeli strikes in Iran’s Kurdish regions have targeted Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps facilities and police command centers, according to a strike map compiled by journalist Evan Hill. The sites are concentrated in West Azerbaijan, Kurdistan, Kermanshah, and Ilam provinces. On the topic of the role of the Kurds in the conflict, Trump told Reuters on Thursday that it would be “wonderful” if Iranian Kurdish forces based in Iraq crossed into Iran to attack security forces there. When asked about the possibility of the U.S. providing air cover for Iranian Kurdish forces, Trump responded, “I can’t tell you that,” but added that the goal for the Kurds would be “to win.”
War drives large-scale displacement across the region: The World Health Organization said the conflict is triggering mass displacement across multiple countries. Around 100,000 people have fled Iran since the fighting began, according to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who said that up to 1 million people in southern Lebanon could be forced to move after recent evacuation orders, with another 700,000 in Beirut’s southern suburbs facing possible displacement. The WHO also said it has verified 13 attacks on healthcare infrastructure in Iran since the start of the U.S.-Israeli military campaign, and has confirmed the deaths of 4 medics, along with injuries to 25 others.
Attacks on Lebanon
Casualty counts: The death toll from Israel’s assault on Lebanon has risen to at least 217, with 798 wounded, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.
Israeli strikes hit southern Lebanon and Beirut suburbs: Israeli warplanes bombed Dahiyeh, a southern suburb of Beirut, on Friday, with the Israeli military saying it conducted 26 rounds of attack on the area. Israel also bombed towns in southern and eastern Lebanon, including the southern coastal city of Sidon where five people were killed and seven wounded, according to Lebanon’s health ministry. It marked the second day of heavy airstrikes on Dahiyeh, with strikes also reported in the towns of Ghobeiry and Haret Hreik on Thursday, according to Al Jazeera. Across Lebanon, at least 10 people were killed on Thursday, including a family of four in southern Lebanon and a village mayor and his wife.
Southern suburbs of Beirut forcibly evacuated as Israel threatens destruction: In the wake of intensifying strikes, and forced displacement orders issued by the Israeli military, residents of Beirut’s southern suburbs have begun to flee. This includes residents of the Dahiyeh area, home to roughly 400,000 people. Israel also issued an evacuation order for residents in the Baalbek region, which could affect up to 80,000 people. Bezalel Smotrich, leader of the far-right National Religious Party, said on Thursday that “Dahiyeh will look like Khan Younis,” the city in Gaza that Israel has burned to the ground. Yair Lapid, the centrist leader of the Israeli opposition, said that Israel should “depopulate and destroy every village in southern Lebanon, with the Yellow Line in Gaza as the model.” “It may not be pleasant,” he said, “to scrape off two or three Lebanese villages, but they brought this upon themselves.” For a sense of what Lebanese people are expecting, listen to a voice message sent to journalist Jeremy Loffredo in the Dahiyeh area, describing fears of imminent carpet-bombing.
ICRC: Hundreds of thousands displaced in Lebanon: Hundreds of thousands of people in Lebanon have been displaced since Monday, according to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), said Hachem Osseiran, ICRC spokesperson for the Middle East, according to AP. “The intensification of hostilities, coupled with evacuation orders covering entire districts in Beirut, southern Lebanon, and the Bekaa Valley, has sown panic and confusion. Many people have fled, some on foot, with nothing but the clothes on their backs and no clear sense of where to go.”
Hezbollah issued a displacement order of its own, posting a message on its Telegram channel in Hebrew early on Friday warning residents in northern Israel to evacuate towns within 5 kilometers of the border. “Your military’s aggression against Lebanese sovereignty and safe citizens, the destruction of civilian infrastructure and the expulsion campaign it is carrying out will not go unchallenged,” Hezbollah said.
Hezbollah deploys elite Radwan fighters to southern Lebanon: Hezbollah has redeployed members of its elite Radwan force to southern Lebanon to confront advancing Israeli troops, according to Reuters on Thursday. Within a day of their redeployment, the group released footage that reportedly shows attacks by Radwan fighters on the “Majin Daniel” Israeli base in southern Lebanon, which they claim resulted in injuries. One Israeli officer was severely wounded and another moderately injured during combat in southern Lebanon on Thursday, according to a statement from the Israeli military.
The Gaza Genocide, Israel and the West Bank
Israeli forces kill man in Gaza as airstrikes and shelling continue across the Strip: A Palestinian man was shot and killed by Israeli forces on Salah al-Din Street in the Shujaiya neighbourhood east of Gaza City Friday, according to WAFA. The Israeli army is continuing to carry out systematic demolitions of homes and buildings near the “yellow line,” while Israeli forces struck areas east of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza and shelled the eastern parts of the Bureij refugee camp, amid continued Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement.
Trump again calls for a Netanyahu pardon: President Donald Trump reiterated his demand that Israeli President Isaac Herzog, whom Trump called a “disgrace,” pardon Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for corruption charges, in an interview with Axios. “Every day I talk to Bibi about the war. I want him to focus on the war and not on the fucking court case. I want the only pressure on Bibi to be the fighting against Iran,” Trump said.
United States
Trump dumps Noem: President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he will replace Kristi Noem as Secretary of Homeland Security with Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R), effective March 31. Trump was reportedly incensed by her testimony to Congress on Tuesday, and particularly irate at the fact that she spent $220 million dollars on ads that featured and promoted herself, according to the Wall Street Journal. Noem is the first cabinet secretary to be fired by Trump in his first term, though Trump’s announcement included a new appointment for her as “special envoy” to the “Shield of the Americas,” a new security arrangement the administration is expected to detail at an initial conference next week. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) said he would press for a perjury investigation into Noem’s testimony. According to NBC, Noem handpicked contractors—as opposed to hosting a competitive bidding process—for a $100 million ad campaign, whose ostensible purpose was the recruitment of ICE officers. Earlier reporting suggested that DHS employees were disciplined for questioning this abnormal procedure.
House blocks resolution that would have limited Trump’s war on Iran: The Republican-controlled House voted 212–219 to reject the Khanna-Massie War Powers Resolution, which would have required congressional authorization for President Donald Trump’s military operations against Iran, one day after the Senate blocked a similar measure. Only two Republicans joined Democrats in supporting the proposal, Rep. Warren Davidson (R-Ohio) and Massie himself. Four Democrats—Reps. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.), Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.), Tom Suozzi (D-N.Y.), and Greg Landsman (D-Ohio) voted with Republicans to defeat it. Lawmakers also passed a separate nonbinding resolution declaring Iran the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism.
Stephen Miller calls for military campaign against drug cartels: White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller said drug cartels should be confronted “as brutally and ruthlessly” as ISIS or al-Qaeda, arguing at the Americas Counter Cartel Conference at U.S. Southern Command that there is no “criminal justice solution,” and that cartels “can only be defeated with military power.”
Senators demand investigation into the murder of Palestinian-American in the West Bank: More than 30 senators, led by Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) demanded a formal investigation into the February murder of Philadelphia native Nasrallah Abu Siyam by settlers in the occupied West Bank. In a letter to the State Department, the U.S. ambassador to Israel, and the Department of Justice, Van Hollen was joined by 31 of his Democratic and Independent colleagues, including Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), and Ralph Warnock (D-Ga.). Pennsylvania Sens. John Fetterman (D) and Dave McCormick (R), did not sign the letter, nor did Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, as Drop Site contributor Jasper Nathaniel pointed out.
Trump says U.S. action against Cuba could follow Iran war: President Donald Trump said the United States could move against Cuba after completing its war against Iran, praising Secretary of State Marco Rubio for tightening sanctions on the country. Speaking at the White House during a visit by the Major League Soccer team Inter Miami, Trump said, “What’s happening with Cuba is amazing. And we think that, we want to finish this one [Iran] first,” Trump said. “But that will be just a question of time.”
Proton Mail payment data helped identify account linked to Stop Cop City activists: Swiss authorities provided the FBI with payment data linked to a Proton Mail account associated with the Defend the Atlanta Forest group, part of the Stop Cop City movement protesting a police training center in Atlanta, according to a new report from 404. The information, obtained through a Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty request, identified the person who paid for the account, which investigators believed was connected to organizing activities and online posts tied to protests that included alleged vandalism and arson. Proton, which often heralds its focus on users’ privacy, said it did not directly provide data to the FBI but complied with a legally binding order from Swiss authorities, noting that if users pay by credit card the company can access payment identifiers that may reveal the cardholder. Read the full report from 404 here.
TAP tackles the Ohio data center boom: New Albany, near Columbus, has become a major hub for U.S. data centers as companies including Meta, Amazon, Google, and Microsoft build large server campuses to support the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence. The surge in development has transformed thousands of acres of land and positioned the Columbus region as one of the country’s largest concentrations of hyperscale data infrastructure. But ratepayers in Ohio are paying $42 more per month for electricity than they did in 2021, according to a new report from The American Prospect. And not everyone is happy: at a community meeting, Granville Mayor Melissa Hartfield warned residents, “We’re paying to poison ourselves, is in essence what we’re doing.” Read TAP’s full report on the data center boom in Ohio here.
Other International News
Afghans rally in border provinces as fighting with Pakistan displaces tens of thousands: Hundreds of Afghans gathered in the country’s eastern provinces to show support for Afghan troops and protest Pakistani strikes that residents say have killed civilians during a week of border fighting. The United Nations reports at least 42 civilians have been killed and 104 wounded since February 26, with nearly 66,000 people displaced by the conflict. The fighting has also disrupted humanitarian aid, with the World Food Programme saying emergency food assistance has been suspended for about 160,000 people in a country already facing a severe hunger crisis. Casualty claims from both sides remain difficult to verify, with Pakistan saying more than 430 Afghan soldiers were killed while Afghan authorities estimate roughly 150 Pakistani troop fatalities.
Drop Site reports on the Afghanistan-Pakistan war: Fighting between Afghanistan and Pakistan remains ongoing, with residents from Afghanistan’s eastern provinces—Kunar, Khost, Paktia, and Nangarhar—reporting artillery fire and aircraft passing overhead, and with fighter jets and drones heard in the country’s capital. “Everyone [in Kabul] knew immediately that something serious had happened,” one resident tells Drop Site. “People said the war had returned.” A new report from Drop Site correspondent Emran Feroz outlines recent developments in the conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan. That report is available here.
Sudanese army retakes strategic city, shelling continues in Kordofan: The Sudanese army said on Thursday that it had recaptured the strategic city of Bara in North Kordofan after intense fighting with the Rapid Support Forces, which had controlled the city since October, according to The Sudan Tribune. Local sources reported that RSF fighters retaliated by attacking the nearby village of Umm Kuraidim, burning homes and assaulting residents amid accusations that villagers had aided the army. At least two people were reportedly killed in the attack. RSF shelling was reported in Dilling on Thursday, with nine fatalities and 51 injuries. Also on Thursday, the Sudanese tribal leader Musa Hilal arrived in Khartoum, in his first public appearance since surviving an assassination attempt and an RSF offensive that captured his stronghold of Misteriya in North Darfur.
Islamist militants kill at least 14 Nigerian soldiers in attacks on army bases: Islamist militants killed at least 14 Nigerian soldiers and wounded several others in coordinated attacks on two army bases in northeastern Borno state on Tuesday night, according to security sources cited by Reuters. Suspected Islamic State West Africa Province fighters overran a base in Ngoshe, killing nine troops and a local imam, seizing weapons and abducting an unknown number of women, while another assault on a base in Pulka killed five soldiers, including the base’s commanding officer.
Landslide at Rubaya coltan mine in eastern Congo kills more than 200: More than 200 people, including about 70 children, were killed on March 4 after heavy rains triggered a landslide at the Rubaya coltan mine in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, authorities said. The mine, which produces roughly 15 percent of the world’s coltan and has been controlled by the Rwanda-backed M23 rebel group since 2024, has seen repeated disasters, including a collapse in late January that killed about 400 people. M23 disputes the latest death toll and claims that bombings caused the collapse, according to Al Jazeera.
Iran war postpones new round of Russia-Ukraine peace talks: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said a new round of U.S.-brokered talks between Russia and Ukraine planned for this week has been postponed as a result of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran. “Right now, because of the situation around Iran, there are not yet the necessary signals for a trilateral meeting,” Zelenskyy said. “But as soon as the security situation and the overall political context allow us to resume that trilateral diplomatic work, it will be done.” Despite stalled negotiations, Russia and Ukraine carried out a prisoner exchange mediated by the United States and the United Arab Emirates, with 200 prisoners returned by each side and plans to swap up to 500 more.
U.S. issues temporary waiver for Russian oil shipments to India: The United States has temporarily eased sanctions to allow Indian refiners to receive Russian crude that was already loaded on tankers by March 5, 2026, issuing a short-term waiver through the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the 30-day measure, set to expire in early April, aims to prevent supply disruptions and ease pressure on global energy markets after U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran drove oil prices sharply higher.
Finland moves to lift ban on nuclear weapons on its territory: Finland’s government said it plans to amend its 1987 Nuclear Energy Act to remove a ban on the import, possession, and deployment of nuclear weapons, potentially allowing atomic arms to be stationed on Finnish soil during wartime. “The amendment is necessary to enable Finland’s military defense as part of the alliance and to take full advantage of NATO’s deterrence and collective defence,” Finnish Defence Minister Antti Hakkanen said at a press conference. The proposal will now go to parliament, where the right-wing holds a majority. Finland’s Nordic neighbors have laws prohibiting nuclear weapons on their soil in peacetime but have no laws banning their presence during wartime.
Drop Site on the Hill
Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Ala.) told Drop Site’s Julian Andreone that she would “kick [defense contractors] out of my office” when asked if special interests played a role in the U.S. decision to go to war with Iran. She deferred on follow-up questions, however, saying it “depends on how you define special interests.” According to OpenSecrets, Murkowski has received $436,022 from pro-Israel lobby groups and $440,500 from defense industry PACs over her career.
Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) told Andreone he had flipped to a “Yes” on the War Powers Resolution to preserve the authority of Congress. He then proceeded to vote against the bill.
Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), who sponsored the House War Powers resolution to limit U.S. military action against Iran, told Drop Site the Trump administration effectively acknowledged the U.S. was pulled into the conflict because of Israel. Massie said the push for war was driven by “neocons” and warned it would be “very troublesome if our foreign policy is dictated by a country of 8 million people in the Middle East.”
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) criticized the Trump administration’s rationale for the war with Iran, saying the U.S. should not send troops to fight on Israel’s behalf. Omar also discussed potential motivations for the war: “When you see these people falling over themselves in Congress, unable to actually make a rational sentence about why we are engaging in this war of choice… You start to wonder how much the money that they get for their campaigns plays a role,” she said.
More from Drop Site
Commonwealth summons Pakistan over rule-of-law concerns and treatment of opposition: Commonwealth Secretary-General Shirley Botchwey has summoned Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to appear before the Commonwealth Ministerial Action Group in London on March 7 to address concerns about the rule of law, according to an internal document leaked to Drop Site. The hearing will examine issues including constitutional amendments affecting the judiciary, the reinstatement of military courts for civilians, the continued imprisonment of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, and alleged restrictions on media and political freedoms. Pakistan’s foreign minister Ishaq Dar is expected to skip the meeting, likely sending the country’s high commissioner instead. Read the full report from Waqas Ahmed and Murtaza Hussain here.
The Border Patrol and ICE are no strangers to uncoordinated drop-offs like the one that appears to have played a role in the death of Nural Amin Shah Alam, a blind Rohingya man in Buffalo, New York. Drop Site’s Rhana Natour breaks down how just a single event pushed Shah Alam into a system that can ensnare even legal immigrants, in a video available here.
