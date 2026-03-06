U.S. and Israeli airstrikes pound Iran for a seventh day. Over 3,600 civilian sites damaged in U.S.-Israeli strikes. U.S. and Israeli officials hint at escalation in coming days. Evidence grows that the U.S. is responsible for deadly strike on elementary school. President Donald Trump demands Iran’s “unconditional surrender.” Iranian strikes hit Bahrain. Iran launches attacks on Kuwait, where U.S. suspends embassy operations. Fighter jet appears to crash in Iraq. U.S. and Qatar discuss acquiring Ukrainian interceptor drones. U.S. continues to eye Kurdistan for help in war on Iran. Israeli strikes hit Beirut suburbs as bombardment intensifies across Lebanon. Mass displacement in southern suburbs of Beirut as Israeli leadership threatens destruction. IDF says two soldiers wounded in fighting in southern Lebanon. Hezbollah deploys elite Radwan fighters to southern Lebanon. Trump again calls for a Netanyahu pardon. Trump dumps Noem. House blocks resolution that would have limited Trump’s war on Iran. Stephen Miller calls for military campaign against drug cartels. Trump says U.S. action against Cuba could follow Iran war. Afghans rally in border provinces as fighting with Pakistan displaces tens of thousands. Sudanese army retakes strategic city, shelling continues in Kordofan. Islamist militants kill at least 14 Nigerian soldiers in attacks on army bases. Landslide at Rubaya coltan mine in eastern Congo kills more than 200. Iran war postpones new round of Russia-Ukraine peace talks.

From Drop Site: Drop Site reports on the Afghanistan-Pakistan war. Drop Site on the Hill asks lawmakers about the War Powers Act and the role of special interests in the decision to attack Iran. Commonwealth summons Pakistan over rule-of-law concerns and treatment of opposition.

Leqaa Kordia, a 33-year-old Palestinian woman from Paterson, New Jersey, has spent nearly a year in ICE detention in Texas after speaking out against Israel’s war in Gaza, despite an immigration judge twice ruling that she is eligible for release. Drop Site joins the IMEU Policy Project, MPower Action, Jewish Voice for Peace ACT, and the US Campaign for Palestinian Rights Action in calling for her immediate release. The link below allows users to send emails and make calls to your member of Congress on Leqaa’s behalf:

U.S. and Israeli airstrikes pound Iran for a seventh day: Intense U.S. and Israeli airstrikes hit Tehran and cities across Iran on Friday as the war entered its seventh day. Huge explosions were reported in residential areas of the capital and in the vicinity of Tehran University. Witnesses in Tehran told the AP the airstrikes were particularly intense, shaking homes in the area. Blasts were also reported in Shiraz, Qom, Isfahan, and Kermanshah. At least 20 civilians were killed and 30 injured after U.S.-Israeli strikes hit the Zibashahr residential district in the city of Shiraz, according to ISNA. Two paramedics are among the dead, according to the Tasnim news agency.

Casualty counts: The death toll in Iran has reached at least 1,332, according to the Iranian Red Crescent Society. Children account for about 30% of those killed in the U.S. and Israeli attacks, government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani said.

Over 3,600 civilian sites damaged in U.S.-Israeli strikes: The U.S.-Israeli attacks have damaged 3,643 civilian sites, including 3,090 homes, according to the head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, Pir Hossein Kolivand. In addition, 528 commercial and service centers, 14 medical or pharmaceutical facilities and nine Red Crescent facilities, have also been damaged.

U.S. and Israeli officials hint at escalation in coming days: U.S. and Israeli officials both suggested on Thursday that strikes on Iran would escalate. War Secretary Pete Hegseth said at a press conference Thursday that “the amount of firepower over Iran and over Tehran is about to surge dramatically.” Meanwhile, Israeli army chief of staff Lt. Gen Eyal Zamir said the Israeli military “will intensify the strike on the foundations of the regime and its military capabilities.” The Israeli military also issued a displacement order for residents of an industrial area of Qom, a seminary city south of Tehran.

Evidence grows that U.S. is responsible for deadly strike on elementary school that killed 180 children: There is growing evidence that the U.S. military carried out Saturday’s strike on a girls’ elementary school in Minab that killed around 180 children, including 168 schoolgirls, the majority of them aged between 7 and 12. An investigation by The New York Times using satellite imagery, verified videos, and social media posts, found that U.S. forces were most likely to have carried out the strike as they were attacking Iranian naval targets near the Strait of Hormuz. In a separate report, Reuters, quoting U.S. officials, reported that U.S. military investigators believe it was likely that U.S. forces were responsible for the strike, but had not yet reached a final conclusion. War Secretary Pete Hegseth on Wednesday acknowledged the US military was investigating the attacks, which ranks as one of the deadliest cases of children being killed in a single strike in memory.

White House posts movie montage glorifying war: As the war continues to escalate, the White House posted a video on Wednesday evening under the words “JUSTICE THE AMERICAN WAY” of what appeared to be footage of real military strikes and statements by War Secretary Pete Hegseth interspersed with a montage of famous movie clips including from including “Gladiator,” “Braveheart,” “Top Gun,” “Tron,” “John Wick,” “Superman,” “Transformers,” and “Deadpool.”

Trump demands Iran’s “unconditional surrender”: President Donald Trump said on social media that there would be no deal with Iran without “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!”

Iranian strikes hit Bahrain: Iranian strikes hit state oil facilities in Bahrain, including Bapco Refining’s Sitra refinery, the country’s only refinery and a major regional energy hub, Bahrain’s Interior Ministry confirmed. Another strike hit a high-rise in Manama, the country’s capital, and appeared to be a precision strike, targeting a specific apartment in a luxury tower where expatriates and business travelers often stay.

Iran launches attacks on Kuwait, where U.S. suspended embassy operations: Iran launched a new wave of missiles and drones toward Kuwait, with the Kuwaiti Army saying its air defenses were responding to hostile projectiles that breached the country’s airspace. Air raid sirens sounded and explosions were heard during interception attempts, while sources said the incoming weapons appeared to target U.S. military installations in the country, according to a statement on X. The U.S. State Department announced it had suspended operations at the U.S. Embassy in Kuwait City and urged U.S. citizens to leave the country if possible or to shelter in place. Kuwait’s Defense Ministry said two Kuwaiti Army personnel have been killed in attacks and 67 people have been injured.

Fighter jet appears to crash in Iraq: A fighter jet crashed in the southern Basra province of Iraq, according to local police, with the pilot ejecting before impact. Authorities say the pilot had not yet been located. Iranian outlet Fars News described the aircraft as an “aggressor fighter jet,” though it remains unclear whether it was American or Israeli. United States Central Command denied reports that a U.S. jet had been shot down over Basra, calling the claims “baseless and NOT TRUE.”

IRGC says it has more weapons, U.S. targets missile launchers: Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said the country is prepared for a prolonged conflict and has not yet used many of its newest weapons systems, with IRGC spokesman Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini saying “the enemy should expect painful blows in every operational wave” and that “new innovations and weapons” have not been used on a wide scale. It was also reported Thursday that the U.S. and Israel are racing to destroy Iran’s missile launchers and drone systems before their own air-defense interceptor stockpiles dwindle, according to The Wall Street Journal. War Secretary Pete Hegseth described the approach as “shooting the archer instead of the arrows,” with U.S. and Israeli aircraft monitoring subterranean bases to strike mobile launchers as they emerge. U.S. Central Command reports that launches have fallen by 86 percent over the first four days of the conflict despite Iran’s use of dispersed “mosaic defense” tactics and modified trucks to conceal its missile launchers.

U.S. and Qatar discuss acquiring Ukrainian interceptor drones: The United States and Qatar are in early discussions with Kyiv about acquiring Ukrainian interceptor drones to counter Iranian Shahed UAVs, according to Reuters. The talks are reportedly focused on Ukrainian technology capable of detecting incoming drones and disrupting their communications signals. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that Washington had requested assistance in countering Shahed drones and said Kyiv would consider such cooperation only if it does not weaken Ukraine’s defenses against Russia.

Araghchi discusses Iranian war aims: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi appeared on NBC News once again, where he discussed Iran’s war aims and outlook. He said, categorically, that Tehran is not seeking a ceasefire or talks with the U.S. Aragchi said that Iran sees no reason to negotiate after the second round of negotiations did not prevent an increase in American aggression. Araghchi said that Iran has no intention to strike the U.S. homeland, and is focusing its attacks on the extensive U.S. military presence in the region. He also said that Iran has no plans to close the Strait of Hormuz, which he insists remains open, but that “all scenarios” remain possible if the war continues. “This is not our war,” he emphasized. “This is a war of choice by the United States.”

Trump touches on Iranian missiles, gas, and leadership: President Donald Trump echoed the claim of his military’s top leadership that the U.S.-Israeli campaign has rapidly degraded Iran’s military capabilities, claiming that “as soon as they set off a missile, within four minutes the launcher gets hit.” He claimed that roughly 60% of Iran’s missiles and 64% of its launchers have been eliminated. When asked about the effect of the war on the U.S. energy market, he told Reuters that he does not “have any concern about” rising gas prices. “They’ll drop very rapidly when this is over, and if they rise, they rise, but this is far more important than having gasoline prices go up a little bit.” In the same interview, Trump said the United States must be involved in selecting Iran’s next leader, saying Washington would “have to choose that person along with Iran.” Trump added that it was too early to determine who might lead Iran next, saying “everybody’s in the mix,” including exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi. According to a report from The Washington Post, U.S. intelligence has seen “no signs of uprisings or defections” during the early days of the campaign.

U.S. continues to eye Kurdistan for help in Iran war: Nearly half of documented U.S.-Israeli strikes in Iran’s Kurdish regions have targeted Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps facilities and police command centers, according to a strike map compiled by journalist Evan Hill. The sites are concentrated in West Azerbaijan, Kurdistan, Kermanshah, and Ilam provinces. On the topic of the role of the Kurds in the conflict, Trump told Reuters on Thursday that it would be “wonderful” if Iranian Kurdish forces based in Iraq crossed into Iran to attack security forces there. When asked about the possibility of the U.S. providing air cover for Iranian Kurdish forces, Trump responded, “I can’t tell you that,” but added that ‌the goal ⁠for the Kurds would be “to win.”