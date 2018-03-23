We Need to Talk About Inequality (with Bernie Sanders)

The Intercept’s Mehdi Hasan sits down with independent senator and former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders to discuss why the mainstream press ignores so many of the economic issues that affect the lives of average Americans: poverty, homelessness, and inequality. Fresh off a Facebook town hall with Elizabeth Warren and Michael Moore that was viewed live by nearly two million people, Sanders warns Democrats: “Anyone who thinks Trump cannot win a re-election is just not looking at reality. He can.”



