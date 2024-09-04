Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gregory DeClue's avatar
Gregory DeClue
Sep 5

Sachs’s essay is informative, and well worth a read. It is undeniable that US’s continued goal of being a sole world power is extremely destabilizing. Countries together with mutual respect is the only path to stable peace. A diplomatic solution to the war in Ukraine, the sooner the better, will enhance peace, prosperity, environmental protection, and climate harmony. As long as the US seeks to dominate, we will not have stable peace in the world. A cooperative US is a necessary but not sufficient piece in the path to a stable world peace.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Elizabeth Block's avatar
Elizabeth Block
Sep 5

I'm afraid this makes perfect sense.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Drop Site News, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture