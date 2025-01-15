Reuters is reporting Israel and Hamas have reached a deal to halt fighting in Gaza and exchange Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners. The Associated Press, citing Qatari and Hamas officials, also reports that a deal has been reached. “WE HAVE A DEAL FOR THE HOSTAGES IN THE MIDDLE EAST. THEY WILL BE RELEASED SHORTLY. THANK YOU,” Donald Trump has posted to this Truth Social platform. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said final details were still be ironed out.

On Wednesday, Jeremy Scahill joined Ryan Grim and Emily Jashinsky on Counter Points for an in-depth discussion about how the reported Gaza ceasefire materialized. The discussion begins around 03:33.

