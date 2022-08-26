What’s It Like to Be a Red-State Abortion Doctor Post-Roe?

The Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the precedents set by Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which established the right to abortion in the U.S., has created a chaotic legal situation as conservative states rush to ban the procedure. On this week’s show, Vanessa A. Bee talks with Idaho physician Caitlin Gustafson, an advocate with Physicians for Reproductive Health, and University of Pittsburgh Law School professor Greer Donley about the future of abortion in red-state America.

https://join.theintercept.com/donate/now

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.