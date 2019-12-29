Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Drop Site News
Deconstructed
Why Don’t We Care About China’s Uighur Muslims?
0:00
-40:11

Why Don’t We Care About China’s Uighur Muslims?

Dec 29, 2019

It’s been described as the worst human rights crisis in the world — the arbitrary detention in sprawling camps of a million or more Uighur Muslims in China’s northwestern Xinjiang province. The Chinese government has claimed that the camps are merely vocational training centers, but in November a trove of leaked documents, dubbed the China Cables, confirmed what the world had long suspected: the camps are Communist Party re-education centers in which Uighurs are forced to abandon their traditional religion and language. Nury Turkel is a U.S.-based attorney and Uighur rights advocate and he joins Mehdi Hasan to discuss the situation in Xinjiang — and why so much of the world doesn’t seem to care about it.

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Drop Site News, Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture