Lillian Rosengarten
1h

It is all too horrible. What can I ( a refugee from Nazi Germany) say about the distortion and insanity occurring in Israel and US. It seems like a nightmare from which one does not wake up.

George Leone
2h

Another day, another layer peeled back on how wide this crisis has spread. Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, Syria — every front is being pushed while world leaders pretend the ceasefire still has meaning. The fact that Israel is coordinating with criminal gangs in Gaza, striking Lebanon during ‘talks,’ and literally burying civilian bodies with bulldozers says everything about the impunity at work. Meanwhile, the U.S. doubles down with ICE raids at home and corporate tech giants fueling the machinery abroad. None of this is ‘security’ — it’s a system running on lawlessness.

