Ann Bogart
So glad to see you are safe. We need your voice!

Dylan Clarke
Solidarity with you and all Palestinians who have been forced into unimaginable horror in their own land. I truly cannot imagine how difficult this is for you to leave your homeland and family. The reporting of you and all the brave Palestinian journalists who show the truth of the genocide by the zionist entity all while having a target on your back cannot be put into words. The western press who has manufactured consent for this genocide is shamed by the courageousness of Palestinian journalists who risk their whole existence to report on the genocide of their people.

Love and solidarity with you Abubaker and all the Palestinian people. Your reporting is a light shining in the darkness of western colonialism and imperialism.

