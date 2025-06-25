Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lulu's avatar
Lulu
7h

Thank you guys for finally clarifying that the US State Dept is funding US mercenaries murdering Palestinians. I’ve been begging for this information to be brought to the American people to show it’s not just Israel murdering Palestinians. It’s the US funding mercenaries willingly slaughtering starving innocent men, women and children. 🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Momin's avatar
Momin
6h

Pure evil.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Drop Site News, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture