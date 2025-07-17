Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
evelyne's avatar
evelyne
4h

I am speechless in front of so much suffering …

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Joy in HK fiFP's avatar
Joy in HK fiFP
4h

May the Hague Group implement workable actions to protect Palestinians, as decided in their meeting in Bogota this week. If the rest of the world is paralysed/compromised/complicit/ accomplices - then this group of brave nations must act.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Drop Site News, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture