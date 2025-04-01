Playback speed
Drop Site Newsroom: Gaza, Yemen, Iran & Trump's Crackdown on Dissent

Drop Site's Jeremy Scahill, Ryan Grim, Murtaza Hussain, and Sharif Abdel Kouddous discuss the latest developments across the Middle East, and the Trump administration’s policies abroad and at home.
Drop Site News
Apr 01, 2025
1
Share
Israel's genocidal war on Gaza resumed in full force on March 18 with a full scale aerial and ground assault killing over 1,000 Palestinians, including hundreds of children, while its total siege and reimposed policy of forced starvation is close to entering its second month. In one of the most horrific attacks, Israeli troops executed fifteen medics and emergency workers conducting rescue operations in southern Gaza and buried their bodies in a mass grave.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is engaged in one of the heaviest bombing campaigns of Yemen in U.S. history, continuing an aerial assault that began on March 15, primarily in the capital of Sana’a and Saada, a Houthi stronghold in the north, that has killed over 60 people. President Trump has also threatened to bomb Iran unless it reaches a new agreement with the U.S. over its nuclear program. Back at home, the Trump administration's crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices is ramping up, with mass deportations of students, while elite universities, like Columbia and Harvard, capitulate to White House threats to cut off federal funding.

Drop Site journalists Jeremy Scahill, Ryan Grim, Murtaza Hussain, and Sharif Abdel Kouddous discuss all of this and more in an in-depth live broadcast.

