Attack in Kashmir: The Future of the India-Pakistan Conflict

Last week, an attack in the Indian-controlled Kashmir led to heightened tensions between Pakistan and India. Now, the two nuclear powers are on the brink of a major armed conflict.

The deadly attack on April 22 in the disputed region of Kashmir, which killed 26 Indian citizens, was quickly attributed by the Indian government to its rivals in Pakistan. In response, both countries have engaged in a mass mobilization of troops on both sides of the border, as the two nuclear-armed countries trade threats. Now, some are worried that the heightened tensions could lead to a serious armed confrontation.

India and Pakistan have shared a tumultuous history ever since their founding following the collapse of the old British Raj. Today, both nations are engaged in a fierce proxy war, not just in Kashmir, but also in the embattled Pakistani province of Balochistan. The risk of a major war, including nuclear escalation, is small but significant, as tempers continue to flare and demands for vengeance grow following the most recent attack.

To discuss the present situation and recent history, Drop Site’s Murtaza Hussain is joined by Ahsan Butt, an Associate Professor at the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University and expert on nationalism and political conflict in South Asia.

Listen above or on the Drop Site News channel on Apple, Spotify, RSS, or wherever you get your podcasts.