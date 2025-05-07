Jeremy Scahill on His Recent Interviews With Hamas

Israeli ministers this week approved plans to capture the entire Gaza Strip and remain entrenched there indefinitely. This comes as ceasefire talks remain deadlocked after Israel abandoned the original three-phase framework—which stipulated a complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza and the declaration of a permanent ceasefire—and issued a series of new demands, including the complete demilitarization of the Gaza Strip, a red line for Hamas.

Drop Site’s Jeremy Scahill recently held a series of rare, in-depth interviews with senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan and other leading figures of Palestinian resistance groups about the state of the negotiations, disarmament, Egypt’s role as a mediator, Hamdan’s direct talks with Donald Trump’s envoy Adam Boehler, the group’s current view of what is often referred to as a “two state solution,” and much more.

Drop Site’s Sharif Abdel Kouddous and Murtaza Hussain speak with Scahill about what Hamas and other groups told him. Hussain also discusses recent developments in Yemen and how the U.S. appears to be targeting coordinates posted by social media analysts online.