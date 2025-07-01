Trump Claims He Wants Ceasefire Deal "Next Week" as Israel Expands Attacks in Gaza and West Bank

Israel has continued to intensify its attacks across the Gaza Strip as President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he hopes a ceasefire “is going to happen and we're looking for it to happen sometime next week.” His comments come as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed he will travel to the U.S. this weekend and is expected to meet with Trump, his national security team, and U.S. Congressional leaders. Despite Trump’s public campaign for an agreement for a ceasefire in Gaza, Hamas has said there have been no substantive new proposals submitted and that the discussions seem to be exclusively between Israel and the U.S.

Meanwhile, Israel launched a new series of raids in cities and villages across the occupied West Bank Tuesday as part of a continuation of a months-long series of assaults and ground incursions that have resulted in the largest forced displacement operations against Palestinians in the West Bank since 1967.

Drop Site’s Jeremy Scahill and Sharif Abdel Kouddous are joined by two Palestinian analysts for a wide-ranging discussion on all of the latest developments: Jehad Abusalim, co-editor of “Light in Gaza: Writings Born of Fire” and Executive Director of the Institute for Palestine Studies-USA, and Abdaljawad Omar, an adjunct professor at Birzeit University and a writer based in Ramallah.

Photo: Donald Trump speaks to the press on July 1, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Photo by Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images.