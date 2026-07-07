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HulitC's avatar
HulitC
5h

The Platner news reminds me of Al Franken.

Dems deserve to lose since they only like to back mice with no warts.

As a woman I do not consider Platner to be a “rapist” who is a danger to women.

This info I am sure is not as cut & dried as we hear & based on the testimony of a woman who actually had a relationship with Platner, admitted he was drunk at the time & didnt even remember what transpired. This does not excuse him, but also shouldn’t be the deciding factor in who will fight for Maine in the Senate.

And with all the rapist Republicans we do have in office, Dems need to stop the purity tests. IMO Platner is the ONLY one that has inspired a real message & following.

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Marian Gillis's avatar
Marian Gillis
4h

So why don’t we hear an uproar about Susan Collin’s choosing a rapist as Supreme Ct Justice? In that role he continues to deny women the human right to healthcare and enables the impunity of dear leader.

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