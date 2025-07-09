Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amy Williams's avatar
Amy Williams
6hEdited

Thank you Jeremy. This is a painful, important read. I am not even Palestinian, and my rage and tears are useless.

When is the US and Israel going to stop interfering and meddling in other peoples countries. It isn't even a question because it is a ridiculous statement. They gain too much in money as do so many private companies. I truly wish all our western Govts would boycott and stop all trade with those complicit and those profiteering off this Genocide.

Is there a list of companies anywhere? Surely, based off at least Francesca Albanese's recent report. Anyone know?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Joy in HK fiFP's avatar
Joy in HK fiFP
6h

Thanks for your detailed analysis on this vital issue of negotiations. I was shocked, however, to see the language of the purported amended proposals from Hamas, use the terms “hostages” for the prisoners of war they are holding, and “ prisoners” for the Palestinians the Israelis are holding. Can this be an honest translation of what Hamas has proposed?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Drop Site News, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture