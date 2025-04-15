Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1
3

Ten Brits Who Served in the Israeli Army Accused of Gaza War Crimes as Hamas Challenges its UK Terror Designation

Barrister Franck Magennis and Jeremy Scahill discuss the legal battles over the Gaza genocide playing out in the UK.
Drop Site News's avatar
Drop Site News
Apr 15, 2025
1
3
Share
Transcript

In an extraordinary legal application submitted last week in London, Hamas argued that the British government should remove its designation of the group as a proscribed terror organization and recognize its legitimate role as a Palestinian resistance movement engaged in a struggle for self-determination and liberation. In a legal brief submitted to the British Home Secretary, senior Hamas leader Mousa Abu Marzouk rejected allegations that the movement is an anti-semitic terror organization, asserted that Hamas poses no threat to Western nations, and argued that the political organization has never engaged in an armed operation outside the boundaries of historic Palestine.

Hamas enlisted a team of British lawyers to represent its appeal to the British Home Secretary and to challenge the movement’s terror designation. In the new episode of Drop Site Newsroom, Jeremy Scahill speaks with barrister Franck Magennis, one of the lawyers arguing the case on behalf of Hamas. Magennis is also involved with the legal effort to bring war crimes charges against ten British citizens who served in the Israeli military in Gaza. A 240-page dossier the attorneys delivered to Scotland Yard’s war crimes unit alleges the Brits participated in targeted killing of civilians and aid workers and indiscriminate attacks on civilian areas, including hospitals and other war crimes.

Leave a comment

Get more from Drop Site News in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android
Drop Site News
Drop Site News
Independent reporting on war and politics in the U.S. and across the world, delivered by Jeremy Scahill, Ryan Grim, and the Drop Site team.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Drop Site News's avatar
Drop Site News
Recent Episodes
Trump Declares Economic War on China
  Drop Site News
Drop Site Newsroom: Jeremy Scahill, Ryan Grim, and Abubaker Abed on Gaza in Crisis
  Drop Site News
VIDEO: Donald Trump and Germany Are Using the Same Playbook to Criminalize Pro-Palestine Activism
  Jeremy Scahill
Drop Site Newsroom: Gaza, Yemen, Iran & Trump's Crackdown on Dissent
  Drop Site News
The Trump Administration’s Attacks on Free Speech
  Murtaza Hussain
Exclusive: Mahmoud Khalil's Attorney on Breaking Developments in Detained Columbia Graduate's Case
  Jeremy Scahill
The Secret World of Global Mercenaries
  Murtaza Hussain