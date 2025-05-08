Drop Site News

Clayton Eskew
1h

In order to get an informed opinion of a conflict you have to be able to have a basic understanding of where both sides are coming from. Drop Site seems to be the only one providing readers with the "other side". Great reporting! Thank you.

Safir Ahmed
1h

Excellent report, guys. What I find fascinating is that Trump brokered a deal with the Houthis to stop attacking U.S. ships -- and did not include, or even try to include, Israel in the deal. That's a good sign.

Other news, unreported elsewhere as far as I know, is that the U.S. losses of Reaper drones and F/A-18s amounts to a billion dollars or more; and that the Houthis have produced armaments either on their own or with help from Iran, and are making up in resourcefulness what they may lack in money.

Lastly, taking a step back from the details in this report, the reality is that Israel's belligerence and brutality in Gaza (and the West Bank) has motivated Houthis, Iran, and likely Russia, to form a formidable alliance which makes it hard to see how Israel can have any end game (or exit strategy) in Gaza. That's also a good sign.

We need peace in the region, and Israel needs to be isolated militarily. The U.S. is its only ally and their seem to be cracks appearing. A great sign.

