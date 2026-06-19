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Safir Ahmed's avatar
Safir Ahmed
2h

We're about to have the moment of truth in this war: Israel, which is not part of the U.S.-Iran agreement will escalate its war to make Lebanon the hellscape that it made Gaza -- knowing it will torch the agreement.

If Israel escalates in Lebanon and Iran retaliates with strikes inside Israel, Trump has an excuse to say we have to defend Israel, and then attack Iran. If that happens, all bets are off and China and Russia may well get involved.

The only question is this: Does the U.S have the will to tell Israel that if they escalate the war in Lebanon, we will cut off all aid and they're on their own. That seems highly unlikely.

Israel is the mad aggressor. God help us bring that rogue nation to its senses.

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Prabs's avatar
Prabs
2h

Thank you Drop Site 👍

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