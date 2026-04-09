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Tom Schwoegler's avatar
Tom Schwoegler
2h

Since when has Israel NOT "blatantly" violated any ceasefire... ever!!!

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Safir Ahmed's avatar
Safir Ahmed
2h

The lies from Trump, Vance, and Leavitt about how the ceasefire did not include Lebanon are one more indication that Israel has made the White House one more of its "Occupied Territories."

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