Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Valerie Carter's avatar
Valerie Carter
3h

Israel is not defending itself. The US and Israel are committing genocide in Gaza and soon in the West Bank. There is no way to justify bombing a civilian population and cutting off all supply of food , fuel and medicine. Israel's goal is to eliminate all Palestinians from Gaza and West Bank. They will not stop there. They will try to take over Jordan Syria Lebanon. Their greed for more land knows no bounds.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Momin's avatar
Momin
3h

Pure EVIL !!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Drop Site News, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture