Safir Ahmed
6h

"The elderly patriarch of the family, Talal al-Khour, his wives, daughters, sons, and grandchildren were all killed in the attack. A total of twenty-two people—including twelve children—perished, their bodies blown apart and buried under the rubble."

Let's keep in mind one thing: This is a case of our tax dollars at work. Evil, horrific, merciless work.

Thank you for the detailed reporting of the reality on the ground.

Robert Greenwald
6h

thank you sharif for your critically important and heartbreaking reporting.

