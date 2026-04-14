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Patricia Blochowiak's avatar
Patricia Blochowiak
5h

Why would Lebanon believe anything that Israel would say?

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huey's avatar
huey
5h

Trump now attacks the Pope and doesn't give a dam and will do as much damage to America as he can in what alittle over 2 years left. He has time to start trouble with China over Taiwan.

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