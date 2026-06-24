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Istvan Kash's avatar
Istvan Kash
4hEdited

While Mandami supported candidates won big, there was still one huge loss. Adrian Boafo, the Israel lobby-backed Oracle lobbyist, won his seat. Big monied interests are still prevailing. And when will the Zionist UAE and their RSF genocide in Sudan be concretely linked to the Israeli genocides in Gaza, the West Bank and Lebanon? January 6th insurrectionists get pardoned and anarchist resistance in Texas gets 30 to 100 years in prison. The Supreme Court rules Exxon, Royal Caribbean Cruises and others can sue impoverished Cuba for billions of dollars. Justice prevails.

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Joe Meyer's avatar
Joe Meyer
2h

If there is this change

there is possibility

If there is possibility

there is work

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